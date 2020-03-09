Major TSLA investor says Tesla is ‘better run’ after new chair appointment

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) appointment of former Toyota Motors and Juniper Networks executive Robyn Denholm has reportedly eased the worries of some major investors. This was according to Baillie Gifford, one of Tesla’s largest shareholders and staunchest supporters.

James Anderson, the head of Global Equities for asset management and investment firm Baillie Gifford, says the appointment of Denholm as Chairperson of Tesla has stabilized the company’s value and outlook. This move has made Anderson and his peers particularly more comfortable about the electric car maker. Since Denholm’s appointment, the veteran investor remarked that Tesla as a whole has become “better run.”

After Elon Musk’s public lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018, Tesla appointed Denholm as its Chairperson, a move that has been recognized as “decisive” by Anderson, who has been with Gifford since 1983.

Gifford’s firm is a major investor in TSLA stock who first bought shares of the company in 2013. The company holds a 7.67% ownership in Tesla that is currently worth over $9.7 billion.

While Gifford’s long-term outlook of Tesla has been positive, Anderson points out that stress on Musk was extremely high prior to his departure of his Chairman post, especially considering the outspoken nature of the company’s most prominent skeptics.

“I think that the shorts acquire too much publicity,” Anderson said to Financial Times. Tesla’s most notable short-sellers are frequently in the news insisting that the company’s stock will inevitably fall due to a number of speculated scenarios. This has resulted in Twitter clashes with Tesla enthusiasts, and at times, even the outspoken and bold CEO.

Unfortunately for TSLAQ, the company’s stock has seen on a steady climb following the Q3 2019 earnings call. After starting the new decade at a price of around $430 per share, the stock doubled in just one month, closing at $887.06 on February 4, but this was not the highest price the shares reached, as the price per share got as high as $968.99. Tesla shares seem poised for volatility today, however, seemingly due, at least in part, to negative sentiments surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite its slide in recent weeks, Tesla’s bulls are not lowering their price targets because of the company’s upcoming products and innovations. Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm Piper Sandler recently boosted its target price for Tesla to $900, after admitting its energy business consisting of solar panels and energy storage systems has an increased chance of success.

The company is also currently preparing for initial deliveries of the Model Y, an all-electric crossover that had its delivery date moved up thanks to Tesla’s increased production efficiency. Deliveries are to begin four days earlier than initially expected on March 11 after a buyer received a notification from Tesla.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.