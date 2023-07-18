Tesla investors want to know about these five things during the Q2 2023 Earnings Call

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to hold its Earnings Call for the second quarter of 2023 tomorrow, and investors are hopeful to learn details about Full Self-Driving licensing, Cybertruck pricing and configurations, Supercharger expansion, and 4680 cell development.

According to the investor platform Say, Tesla shareholders are eager to ask CEO Elon Musk and other executives of the electric automaker about various things that will affect the company’s performance on Wall Street and the overall outlook of the company for the rest of 2023 and beyond.

Here are the five top questions that retail investors are hoping to gain more information on during tomorrow’s call:

Has any automaker approached Tesla to license FSD? Musk recently said that “Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies,” and indicated that he would be open to licensing Autopilot or Full Self-Driving to rival automakers. With Ford, GM, and others already developing their own programs, Tesla would likely license Autopilot or FSD to a startup company. However, there is always the potential that one company adopting it would catalyze many others to make the same choice, just as it did with Ford’s choice to adopt NACS.

Have you considered allowing FSD transferability as a level to allow existing customers to upgrade to a new Tesla instead of being locked into existing cars due to the price of FSD? Tesla has not allowed the transferability of FSD to a new vehicle, and we don’t anticipate this to happen anytime soon. Musk has said FSD’s current price is a bargain compared to what it will be worth when the suite is complete. There is too much money to be made by Tesla from people who want FSD on multiple vehicles, and trading in your car will likely require you to buy the suite again.

When will you give more information about out Cybertruck orders? Estimated delivery schedules, pricing, and specifications? We expect Tesla to reveal information about the Cybertruck during this Earnings Call, as the first production units have already rolled off of lines based on images shared by the company last weekend. It is truly unlikely Tesla doesn’t tell customers what they should expect to pay before the delivery event.

As you open the Supercharger Network in North America to other EVs, do you plan to accelerate anticipatory investments in Supercharger expansion to avoid congestion and how will you deal with long lead times to upgrade electric T&D services to these areas for multi-megawatt loads? Tesla has a major task on its hands with the Supercharger Network being open to various car companies. Battling congestion will be interesting, especially as these companies are going to be sharing the same 12,000 locations. However, the company is opening a new site every 11 hours, which has improved from every 12 hours, on average, in June, and every 13 hours in May.

NEWS: @Tesla is currently opening an average of one new Supercharger site globally every ~11 hours. This compares to one opening every ~12 hrs last month, and one every ~13 hrs the month prior to that. @TeslaCharging pic.twitter.com/7GmcPlGQaH — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 13, 2023 What is the status of the 4680 cell? How far are you from the specs you laid out on Battery Day? When do you expect to achieve what you laid out on Battery Day? Tesla has built 10 million cells in Texas, countless others in Fremont, and the 4680 project is obviously coming along at a reasonable pace. As far as how far the company is from reaching what it laid out in 2020 at Battery Day, there is no need to speculate. It is a matter of getting raw materials and ramping manufacturing to a point that Tesla is not confined on the cells.



Tesla will report its Earnings tomorrow at market close with the release of its Shareholder Deck. A call with Musk and other executives will follow.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

