Tesla shows Cybertruck seats and testing process in new video

Tesla showed off Cybertruck seats and the rigorous testing process they go through before being approved for use in a new video that reveals the due diligence the automaker performs ahead of the pickup’s imminent release.

With the Cybertruck heading to production, as confirmed by the company last weekend, deliveries are nearing, without a doubt.

However, some parts of the Cybertruck are being shown off to the public in typical Tesla fashion, which is through promotional videos the company releases on its many social media accounts.

Yesterday, Tesla showed the testing process the Cybertruck seats are going through prior to their installation into vehicles. The automaker is using automation to perform this testing, as it has a “seat testing robot” that will perform “50,000 ingress/egress cycles” on the Cybertruck thrones, translating to a simulation that is equivalent to a “lifetime of use.”

Our seat testing robot performs 50k ingress/egress cycles, equivalent to a lifetime of use 🍑 pic.twitter.com/qnW3AEjaGA — Tesla (@Tesla) July 17, 2023

Tesla has been manufacturing its own seats for its vehicles for years. The company operates a seat factory just a few steps away from the Fremont Factory in Northern California, so it is no surprise that it chose to design and build the seats that would be used in the Cybertruck.

Durability has been Tesla’s focus with the Cybertruck, and while all of its vehicles are likely to go through the same rigorous testing processes with their seats, the all-electric pickup is certainly one vehicle that the automaker will want to cross its Ts with.

Tesla is bringing a lot of crazy claims to the table with the Cybertruck, including the idea that it can float across some bodies of water, and that it will be capable of handling nearly any job that owners put in front of it.

Perhaps the Cybertruck seats are going to need even more strength than the other models as the pickup will be used for more utility than any other vehicle in Tesla’s lineup. Long-lasting and durable materials are going to play a major factor in the first heavy-duty applications of the vehicle.

Prices and configurations are still yet to be released by Tesla, but details could be released soon as deliveries are expected to happen this quarter.

