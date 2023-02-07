Tesla becomes Wall Street veteran Jim Cramer’s favored auto stock

By

Wall Street veteran and Mad Money host Jim Cramer recently revealed that between Ford and Tesla stock, he would rather own the latter today. Cramer shared his thoughts during the February 6 edition of CNBC‘s Squawk on the Street.

Back in December, Cramer stated that Ford is a rising force in the electric vehicle sector. At the time, Cramer noted that Tell was “beginning to lose share” and that Ford’s goals, particularly with regards to the ramp of the F-150 Lightning, are something worth watching.

But a lot has happened since then. In January, Tesla initiated a price cut to its entire lineup, making all its vehicles more affordable to buyers. At the same time, executives such as CEO Elon Musk stated during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that the company’s orders were the “strongest in our history” and almost twice the rate of Tesla’s global production.

Meanwhile, Ford’s recent results showed that the company still has a way to go before its electric vehicle business becomes as fine-tuned as Tesla’s. Ford CEO Jim Farley admitted as much, stating that “we should have done much better last year” and that “we left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control.”

“That was a really bad miss. And Jim Farley has to make this quarter. I’m selling this now,” Cramer said.

Explaining further, Cramer stated that “Tesla’s got no more insider selling” so he “thought that was good.” He also noted that he would not be surprised if longtime Tesla bulls such as billionaire investor Ron Baron would show up on air and “say (TSLA) is worth $1,000” soon.

Ford is the United States’ second-largest electric vehicle maker, though the company’s 61,575 EV sales in 2022 lag far behind Tesla’s 522,388 units sold during the year. Considering Elon Musk’s comments about Tesla’s demand in January, the company’s sales for 2023 would likely be even more impressive.

