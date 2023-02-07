Volkswagen and Marvel partner up for ID.4 marketing campaign

By

Volkswagen has launched a global campaign promoting its ID.4 all-electric crossover. The effort features custom content from the upcoming movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which is opening in theaters on February 17.

As could be seen in a video featuring the upcoming movie and the vehicle, a character that appeared to be Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s 18-year-old daughter who also dons a superhero suit similar to her father, could be seen getting into a Volkswagen ID.4. Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man, eventually catches his daughter in the all-electric crossover.

As noted in a MediaPost report, Volkswagen’s marketing deal would include a red carpet appearance for the VW ID.4 at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles. Gilbert Heise, Volkswagen’s head of global brand management and consumer insights, praised the campaign, highlighting the prominence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ant-Man’s general likability.

“Integrating the ID.4 into the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world. What’s more, the Ant-Man character is a perfect fit for our brand. He is likeable, authentic, and has a great sense of humor,” Heise said.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is steadily becoming more popular, with the vehicle selling 20,511 units in the United States last year. That’s a sales record, though it lies far behind that of its competitors like the Tesla Model Y, which sold approximately 252,000 units in the US last year.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is estimated by the EPA to have a driving range of up to 275 miles per charge. The ID.4 is available in several variants, Standard, S, Pro, Pro S, and Pro S Plus. The ID.4 is competitively priced and competes with similar electric vehicles such as the Kia Niro EV and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Watch the Volkswagen ID. 4’s Marvel advertisement in the video below.

