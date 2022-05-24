Tesla wins big among EV shoppers in KBB’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report

By

Tesla is still maintaining its lead in the US electric vehicle sector, but veteran players like Ford are gaining ground. This was according to Kelley Blue Book, which recently published its Q1 2022 Brand Watch report.

Rising fuel prices in the market likely helped drive interest in electric and electrified vehicles. KBB noted that in the first quarter, one in four shoppers considered a green vehicle, particularly battery-electric cars and hybrids. Tesla, Ford, and Toyota dominated the top 10 most-shopped list of electric/electrified vehicles.

The Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model S placed 3rd, 4th, and 10th place in the list. Ford’s Maverick Hybrid pickup truck, F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E took 2nd, 7th, and 9th on the list. Toyota’s Rav4 Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, and Camry Hybrid also took the 1st, 6th, and 8th spots on the list. The Honda CR-V Hybrid rounded out KBB’s list of 10 most-shopped electric/electrified models.

Kelley Blue Book’s report also revealed that BMW was able to return to its long-held spot as the most-shopped luxury brand in Q1. Tesla actually took a drop in this segment, as the company now stands as the 5th most-shopped luxury brand. Tesla was 3rd on the list at the end of 2021.

Despite these headwinds, however, Tesla still managed to post record US sales in the quarter and gain market share. Tesla also took the second-most honors in factors most important to luxury vehicle shoppers, just behind Mercedes-Benz. Tesla ranked well in Driving Performance, Reputation, Fuel Efficiency, Technology, Ruggedness, and Prestige/Sophistication.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y continued to impress, even in segments that consider both EVs and ICE-powered vehicles. In terms of all luxury vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 was the third most-shopped car, while the Model Y was the fourth. The Model 3 was also the most-shopped luxury car for the fifth consecutive quarter, while the Model 3 was fourth.

Ford has been showing some serious momentum. The Ford F-150 Lightning, which just started deliveries in March, was the third most-shopped EV and the seventh overall among electrified vehicles in the United States. The Mustang Mach-E was ninth. Kelley Blue Book’s report also revealed that shopping consideration for vehicles produced by newcomers such as Rivian and Lucid dropped from 2% to 1% of all luxury shoppers.

KBB’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report can be viewed below.

Q1 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Watch Report Luxury by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

