Tesla Model 3 named as one of the winners in KBB’s 5-Year Cost to Own Awards for 2022

The Tesla Model 3 was recently deemed by Kelley Blue Book as one of the winners in its 5-Year Cost to Own Awards for 2022. KBB’s 5-Year Cost to Own Award explores the costs associated with the ownership of a vehicle. This includes the vehicle’s price, maintenance costs, fuel or charging rates, any state tax, and registration fees, as well as a car’s depreciation over a 5-year ownership period, among others.

As per the automotive research company, the 2022 Tesla Model 3 leads the “Electric Luxury Vehicle” segment with a 5-year cost to own of $48,233. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Model 3’s 5-year cost to own is $16,411 less than the segment average. This is quite impressive, especially considering that the Model 3 is Tesla’s entry-level vehicle today.

The fact that the Model 3 was dubbed by KBB as one of the winners in its 2022 5-Year Cost to Own Awards is quite unsurprising, especially if one were to consider that electric vehicles like Teslas do not need as much maintenance as their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. And being part of Tesla’s ecosystem, the Model 3 enjoys a number of perks that some of its rivals in the “Electric Luxury Vehicle” segment do not enjoy as well, such as Supercharging rates, which are extremely convenient and affordable.

The Tesla Model 3 has been receiving price increases over the past months, but it is still a pretty bang-for-the-buck electric car. This is something that KBB highlighted in its review of the 2022 Tesla Model 3, with the automotive research company stating that “part of the beauty of the Tesla Model 3 is that it’s an all-electric compact luxury sedan with a starting price similar to its gas-powered competitors” since the “starting price of the Model 3 is similar to the Audi A4, Lexus IS, BMW 3 Series, and most other conventional compact luxury sedans.”

What is quite interesting to note is that the Model 3’s cost might normalize soon, especially with the advent of innovations such as Tesla’s 4680 batteries. Tesla’s 4680 cells will be making their debut in the Made-in-Texas Model Y, but the company intends to roll out the innovation to more of its vehicles in the future. Considering that the 4680 cells are designed to lower vehicle production costs, it is almost certain that the Model 3 will be receiving the same innovation in the future. And when it does, it would likely appear once more as a winner in KBB’s 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Tesla currently sells three variants of the Tesla Model 3. The base model, which is equipped with one electric motor at the rear, starts at $44,990 before incentives. A midrange variant called the Model 3 Long Range, which features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, starts at $51,990, and a top-tier variant called the Model 3 Performance is offered for $58,990. That’s well into luxury car territory, but the Model 3 Performance features capabilities that are equal to far more expensive vehicles, such as its 0-60 mph acceleration, which is listed by Tesla as 3.1 seconds.

