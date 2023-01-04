Tesla analyst says stock is ‘oversold’ as ARK continues to buy up shares

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst Dan Ives believes the automaker’s stock is being “oversold” as it combats a series of bearish headlines that have continued to hurt the share price. However, the slump continues to present buying opportunities for retail and institutional investors alike. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still buying up shares, adding Tesla stock to its numerous ETFs with nearly every passing day.

Tesla shares have been battered over the past month, dropping over 39 percent in the last 30 days. It is a reflection of a tough 2022 for the automaker on Wall Street, and despite the company posting its strongest quarter in company history in Q4 and its first million-unit delivery year in 2022, Tesla is combating sentiments that its CEO Elon Musk has taken a more invested interest in new venture Twitter than the car company he has developed into a global powerhouse through the last decade.

Tesla recently promoted its China sector boss Tom Zhu to take over numerous roles, including overseeing U.S. assembly plants and sales in North America and Europe. Despite his increased role, Ives of Wedbush believes it is time for Musk to take on a more explicit role in Tesla’s operations in 2023, as the stock continues to be berated by “distractions” with Twitter and EV demand worries.

While China boss Tom Zhu is clearly taking on a bigger role at Tesla, Musk must take a more hands on approach in 2023 at the company as the Twitter distraction along with this current demand situation is creating a perfect storm for the stock. TSLA oversold here in our opinion — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) January 4, 2023

Yesterday, we discussed how numerous analysts handled Tesla’s narrow Q4 2022 delivery figure miss in their investor notes. Ives said that the valiant effort Tesla put forth to reach analyst expectations was respectable, but ultimately, “a miss is a miss.” Meanwhile, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley believes EV supply may be outpacing and recovering quicker than EV demand.

These narratives are not influencing ARK Invest in any way as the firm continues to snag up shares. ARK has continued to buy Tesla shares on nearly every opportunity. Because of the stock’s continuing drop, the firm’s ETFs are seeing more of the electric car company’s shares with every trading day.

ARK added 144,776 Tesla shares to the ARKK innovation ETF on January 3. 31,336 Tesla shares were also added to the ARKQ Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF.

There is no evidence of ARK slowing down its purchases. The firm and its head, Cathie Wood, have remained bullish on Tesla stock for years and believe the company is in a position to lead not only autonomous driving in the future, but the entire EV sector for years to come.

Tesla shares are up 3.67 percent at 11:17 AM on the East Coast.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

