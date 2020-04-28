Top 10 questions Tesla (TSLA) investors want answered in the Q1 2020 earnings call

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) retail and institutional investors are aggregating a number of inquiries that will potentially be addressed by the electric car maker’s executives in the upcoming Q1 2020 earnings call, which will be held tomorrow, April 29, 2020. The questions are aggregated from verified retail and institutional TSLA shareholders by Say, a startup that aims to create and develop investor communication tools.

Using the platform, Tesla’s retail and institutional investors have been submitting and voting on inquiries they wish to be discussed and clarified by the electric car maker. Here are a number of notable questions that garnered a high number of votes from the company’s retail and institutional shareholders.

RETAIL SHAREHOLDERS

Elon has mentioned a 50% compound annual growth rate target for Tesla in the past. Is this still in line with Tesla’s ambitions for the next 5-10 years? This would be 4M+ vehicles in 2025, and 20M+ vehicles in 2030. Is 40% a more realistic target? What improvements have been made to the Tesla Semi since the original unveiling and is it still scheduled for 2020 limited release? Thanks. Can you give us an update on the Solar Roof ramp? How many are you currently able to install per week? What is your installations/week target for the end of 2021? When will Battery Investor Day be held? Can we do a virtual meeting so that it can be held sooner? When will you announce the next Giga? How many Gigas do you have planned for the next 5 years?

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Given 2020 turbulence in the form of Covid-19, regulatory sales volatility (OEM push back against EU Emission laws), new product launches & GF Shanghai & Berlin ramp; could Zach walk us through a “framework” for thinking about 2020 Free Cash Flow? Can you please discuss potential demand levers in the event of a prolonged recession and sustained demand downturn? Andy Grove once said that great companies are improved by crises. In which way(s) has Tesla improved or is expected to improve coming out of Covid-19? Can you give us a brief preview of the Battery Day by generally highlighting steps Tesla is taking to improve cell energy density and timeline for introduction? China recently announced changes to its NEV subsidy program that disqualifies Tesla vehicles from benefitting from the subsidies. To what extent is there room for Tesla to lower manufacturing costs in China and pass those savings to buyers so they can qualify for the subsidy?

Tesla is yet to fully confirm if it will be entertaining questions from Say in the upcoming Q4 earnings call, though the company has regularly addressed inquiries from retail shareholders in past quarters. By doing so, Tesla is democratizing the process of communicating its earnings to shareholders and institutional investors. Such a strategy is yet another step away from convention, considering that traditional earnings calls usually feature exclusive questions from Wall Street analysts and the occasional member of the media.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call is expected to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. ET).

The full list of questions from TSLA’s retail and institutional investors listed on Say could be accessed here.