Top 10 questions Tesla (TSLA) investors want answered in the Q4 2019 earnings call

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) retail and institutional investors are aggregating a number of inquiries that will potentially be addressed by the electric car maker’s executives in the upcoming Q4 2019 earnings call, which will be held later today, January 29, 2020. The questions are aggregated from verified TSLA shareholders by Say, a startup that aims to create and develop investor communication tools.

Using the platform, Tesla’s retail and institutional investors have been submitting and voting on inquiries they wish to be discussed and clarified by the electric car maker. Here are a number of notable questions that garnered a high number of votes from the company’s retail and institutional shareholders.

Retail Shareholders

You set expectations that you would be feature complete on FSD by the end of 2019. Can you please provide an update on when we may see this with end users? Where are you in retrofitting the FSD computer to older models? Since solar is required for all new home construction in CA, do you have any substantial orders for Solarglass Roofs from any of the larger California homebuilders (KB Homes, etc) that you can share? What’s the 2020 target for the number of Solarglass roof installations in CA? Tesla’s vehicle delivery compound annual growth rate has increased each of the last 5 years and sits at 88% over the last 2 years. How should we think about that rate going forward? Will Tesla achieve that by expanding GF1-4, accelerating the pace of new Gigafactories, or both? How many CA owners are currently insured with Tesla Insurance? What’s the target for Tesla Insurance in 2020? When will you start to significantly leverage the data you have from Tesla fleet to lower your cost of coverage? Will we get premium discount for percentage of miles driven on AP? Will you release the Tesla Ride Hailing network/app before full autonomy and change the terms of Tesla Insurance to allow owners to be drivers on the network? If so, when will this happen? Might want to target California airports first. Also good place to add Superchargers.

Institutional Investors

You have spoken previously about Shanghai Giga being 65% lower CAPEX per unit of capacity. Have you learnt to do anything better or differently from an OPEX perspective and if yes what kind of impact might we expect on the long-term gross margin? Given the recent run in the share price, why not raise capital now and substantially accelerate the growth in production (i.e. Gigafactories), investments in Supercharger and customer service? Can we please talk about cost control and OPEX sustainability in terms of growth vs gross profit growth? How did we achieve the recent OPEX trends and how should we think about OPEX needs as we grow both vehicles and geo workloads? Elon, given your public statements around the Maxwell acquisition and published research from Dalhousie University, do you expect a significant improvement in battery technology and further vertical integration by Tesla in the battery supply chain? Elon, can you give us an update on the Dojo project you talked about at Autonomy Day? Beyond that, any details on Tesla’s self-supervised learning efforts—along with how these efforts are helping Tesla achieve FSD capabilities—would be great.