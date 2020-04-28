Tesla Q1 2020 earnings call: What Wall St is expecting

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to release its Q1 2020 financial results after markets close tomorrow, April 29, 2020. Following the release of its first-quarter Update Letter, the electric car maker is scheduled to hold its earnings call, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Expectations are higher for Tesla for the first quarter of 2020 despite an extended shutdown of the company’s Fremont, Giga Nevada, and Giga New York facilities in the United States. TSLA stock has more than doubled in value since dipping below $400 per share in March, and the 88,400 vehicle deliveries for Q1 were above Wall Street’s estimates of 75,000-80,000.

REVENUE

Analysts polled by FactSet currently expect Tesla to post a revenue of $6.11 billion. In contrast, Tesla reported revenue of $7.38 billion in Q4 2020, beating Wall Street estimates of $7.047 billion. The company’s revenue is up 35% annually, according to the financial agency.

EARNINGS

Tesla’s strong Q4 2019 saw an earnings per share of $2.14 for TSLA stock. On the other hand, Q1 2019 saw a loss of $2.90 per share. In comparison, analysts expect a GAAP EPS of -$0.90 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 for Q1 2020, as noted in a report from The Street.

FREE CASH FLOW

The consensus among analysts polled by FactSet for Tesla’s free cash flow (FCF) for Q1 2020 is negative $329 million. In comparison, Tesla posted $1.013 billion of free cash flow for Q4 2019. Analysts believe the company’s shutdown of its Fremont factory and COVID-19’s unquestionable impact on production and deliveries will result in significant cash burn.

UPDATES FOR ONGOING PROJECTS

CEO Elon Musk mentioned in March that the company would be looking to build a new Gigafactory within the United States that would be intended for the production of the Cybertruck. Musk plans to produce the Model Y at this upcoming factory as well, which will decrease delivery times for customers in the Eastern sections of the country.

Tesla has plenty of projects going on despite the halt in production in the United States. In China, the Model 3 is quickly becoming one of the most popular vehicles, especially after the car posted a 450% increase in registrations from February to March. This statistic is implicating the overwhelming demand for the vehicle is rising as Tesla begins to offer additional configurations of the affordable sedan, as well as new interior options.

Giga Shanghai was subjected to a shutdown following the Chinese New Year, but Tesla initiated a number of safety measures that aimed to keep employees safe and healthy. Giga Shanghai has since reopened and is currently producing an estimated 3,000 Model 3 per week.

During its January forecasting, Tesla stated its solar and energy storage deployments would expand by “at least 50%” during 2020. With Giga New York closed for solar production, this figure may need to be revised, especially considering the fact that the state of New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

However, the site could reopen for ventilator production, as Medtronic and Tesla reached an agreement to begin manufacturing ventilators at the production facility in Buffalo, New York in March.