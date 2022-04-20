Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings results: Another beat with 19% operating profit and margin

By

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first-quarter 2022 earnings saw the company post a challenging yet impressive quarter. The results, which were discussed in the Q1 2022 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Tesla was impressive in the first quarter, with the company producing a total of 305,407 vehicles and delivering 310,048. The lion’s share of these numbers remains the Model 3 and Model Y, though Model S and Model Y output has improved over previous quarters.

The following is a quick overview of Tesla’s Q1 2022 results.

Revenue

Tesla posted total revenues of $18.756 billion with a gross profit of $5.460 billion. In comparison, analysts expected Tesla to post a revenue of $17.8 billion. Tesla cited a growth in vehicle deliveries, increasing average selling price, and growth in other parts of its business as a source of its revenue growth.

Earnings Per Share

Tesla posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.22 per share. This is notably higher than the Street’s estimates, which expected that the electric vehicle maker would be posting an EPS of $2.27 per share.

Profitability

Tesla posted $3.6B GAAP operating income and an impressive 19.2% operating margin in the first quarter, as well as GAAP net income of $3.3B and non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1 ) of $3.7B in Q1 2022. Overall, the company posted GAAP Automotive gross margin of 32.9% in the first quarter.

Cash

Tesla noted that its quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities increased sequentially by $0.3 billion to $18.0 billion in the first quarter. The company added that its total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing fell to less than $0.1B at the end of Q1 2022.

Vehicle Factories

Tesla noted that the first quarter saw several challenges from the global supply chain, transportation, labor, and manufacturing. These challenges ultimately limited the company’s ability to run its factories at full capacity. This was most evident in Giga Shanghai, which was hit by China’s Covid lockdowns. Fortunately, Tesla’s Giga Berlin-Brandenburg and Giga Texas are ramping together with the Fremont Factory.

Battery Technology

Tesla noted that diversification is the name of the game with battery and powertrain tech, as evidenced by the company’s decision to use cobalt-free LFP batteries for its standard range vehicle line.

“Diversification of battery chemistries is critical for long-term capacity growth, to better optimize our products for their various use cases and expand our supplier base. This is why nearly half of Tesla vehicles produced in Q1 were equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, containing no nickel or cobalt. Currently, LFP batteries are used in most of our standard range vehicle products, as well as commercial energy storage applications. As a result of our energy efficient motors, a Model 3 with an LFP battery pack can still achieve a 267-mile EPA range,” Tesla wrote.

Tesla Energy

Tesla Energy actually showed quite a lot of growth in the first quarter, with deployments increasing by 90% year-over-year to 846 MWh. This was driven by strong Powerwall deployments. Solar deployments, however, decreased by 48% in Q1 to 48 MW, due to import delays on certain solar components.

Following is Tesla’s Q1 2022 Update Letter:

