Tesla Model 3 fleet chosen as new law enforcement vehicle in Texas county

A fleet of Tesla Model 3s will now be the patrol vehicles for Dallas County, Texas, law enforcement officers. The Dallas County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of three Model 3 all-electric sedans yesterday.

The three Model 3 sedans will be used for replacement vehicles in the County’s fleet of law enforcement sedans, a report from Fox 4 in Dallas said, but they also hold another purpose: test mules for the possibility of adding more Model 3s to the fleet in the coming years.

“Very excited about this one,” Commissioner Elba Garcia said about the acquisition of the Model 3 fleet. “It’s the purchase of the Teslas that we’ve been talking about when we talk about the great job that our automotive service center is doing and our environment. It’s plain and simple. Having these cars is a great start.”

The purchase will cost around $190,000 in total, with the three vehicles sitting at about $65,000 each. Based on Tesla’s current pricing for the Model 3, this would indicate all of the vehicles Dallas County is requiring are of the sedan’s most premium trim level: the Performance.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is the fastest and most premium configuration of the company’s mass-market sedan. It has 315 miles of range, a top speed of 162 miles per hour, and a 0-60 MPH acceleration time of just 3.1 seconds. The vehicle is also the only Model 3 trim to come with Performance Brakes, 20″ Überturbine Wheels, a Carbon Fiber Spoiler, and Aluminum Alloy Pedals. Current delivery timeframes sit between June and August 2022.

The acquisition of the Teslas was not a unanimous decision. Commissioner John Wiley Price was in favor of purchasing new government cars from another manufacturer, maintaining that Tesla’s consideration was because of its household name.

“Hell no,” Price said. “The problem is as I said the only reason Tesla is out there is because the others are not tested, and Tesla is. I’ve been told by Mr. Cooper that the others are trying to get to market, so I vote no.”

Price may have reservations regarding Tesla for any number of reasons. While there are other attractive EV options on the market, Tesla’s Model 3 has been chosen by several police departments in the past for use in patrol with positive feedback after a lengthy ownership experience. Officers in Westport, Connecticut, revealed massive cost savings from driving an electric vehicle compared to previous combustion engine patrol units.

Additionally, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has been chosen for several police departments in the United States and Europe. A larger, more spacious option than the Model 3, Ford’s GT Performance trim level of the Mustang Mach-E packs 270 miles of range, a 3.8-second 0-60 MPH acceleration time, and 480 horsepower.

