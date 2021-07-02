Tesla delivers over 201k vehicles in Q2 2021, meets Wall St’s estimates

By

Tesla released its second quarter vehicles production and delivery report, revealing that the company managed to meet Wall Street’s estimates. Tesla reported that it produced a total of 206,421 vehicles in Q2 2021, while delivering a total of 201,250 cars comprised of 199,360 Model 3 and Model Y and 1,890 Model S.

In the first quarter, Tesla produced 180,338 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla’s Model S and Model X lines were shut down in preparation for Plaid deliveries. Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles in total in the first quarter.

With Tesla’s Q2 deliveries, the automaker has delivered a total of 386,050 cars in 2021 so far. Tesla did not announce an official guidance this year but did state it expects “to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries” in its Q1 Update Letter.

Wall Street consensus forecasted that Tesla would deliver about 201,000 vehicles this quarter. FactSet estimated that Tesla would deliver 207,000 vehicles in Q2, including 114,000 Model 3 sedans, 78,000 Model Y SUVs, and the remainder of deliveries split between the Model S and Model X luxury vehicles.

Elon Musk has also posted a commendation to Tesla’s employees, stating that the over 200,000 deliveries achieved this quarter were notable considering the challenges faced in Q2 2021.

Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 car built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2021

Tesla’s Q2 2021 vehicle production and deliveries report can be viewed here.

Disclaimer: I own TSLA stocks.

