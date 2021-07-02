Tesla Model 3 tops June registrations in Norway

By

Norway’s Road and Traffic Information Council (OFV) reported that zero-emission cars made up more than half of new passenger cars in the country. The Tesla Model 3 was the most registered vehicle in the same month.

According to OFV statistics, 3,197 Tesla vehicles were registered in June, and 3,196 of those cars were Tesla Model 3s. Out of the nearly 3,200 Tesla Model 3 vehicles registered in June, only 1,137 were Standard Range Plus versions. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range FWD was the more popular version among customers.

By Car Brand

(Credit: OFV)

Tek.No explains that the reduced price for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus did not seem to factor into June’s registration numbers. A similar trend occurred in the United Kingdom.

The Tesla Model 3 SR+ sold out in the UK weeks before the second quarter ended. Since Model 3 customers could not avail of the UK’s plug-in grant incentive, the demand for Tesla’s vehicles seems healthy in the market.

Tesla Model 3 sale trends in the UK and Norway also suggest that customers in certain parts of Europe looking for new cars may be more open to considering zero-emission vehicles for their next purchase.

In Norway, the OFV noted that zero-emission cars made up 64.7% out of the 20,392 new passenger cars registered in June. There were 13,184 first-time registered passenger cars with zero emissions recorded last month.

Besides Tesla’s Model 3, other all-electric vehicles seemed to attract new passenger car owners in Norway as well. For instance, 1,289 Ford Mustang Mach-E cars were registered in June. And there were 872 Volkswagen ID.4 cars registered last month, along with 380 Volkswagen ID.3 units.

