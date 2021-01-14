Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2020 earnings call with Elon Musk set for January 27

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be posting its Q4 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. After the closing bell, the company will release a brief advisory with a link to its Q4 2020 Update Letter. TSLA will hold its regular Q&A session for the third quarter at 2:30 PM PST (5:30 PM EST). Retail and institutional investors, along with analysts, will discuss the all-electric car maker’s financial results for the fourth quarter.

Tesla posted its Q4 2020 vehicle production and deliveries report on January 2, revealing that it had once again performed in record fashion. The company reported total production of 179,757 vehicles and total deliveries of 180,570 units in Q4. Among this number, Tesla delivered 161,650 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 18,920 Model S and Model X vehicles. Additionally, Tesla reached its 500,000 vehicle production goal by manufacturing 509,737 cars in 2020 and delivering 499,550 of them.

Perhaps the biggest development from the Q3 Earnings Call was Tesla’s record quarter, which started the momentum for Q4 as the company attempted to reach its lofty delivery and production goals. Tesla had been forced to close its vehicle production facilities in Fremont, California, and Shanghai, China, during Q1 and Q2, making the goals seem unreasonable. However, Tesla rallied to increase production and keep up with ever-growing demand to reach the goal, making 2020 the biggest year for the automaker yet.

Tesla stock also surged over 700% in 2020, making it one of Wall Street’s biggest winners in the pandemic year. Tesla’s surge in valuation was fueled by continuous developments in battery and EV tech, along with proven growth in the U.S. and international markets. Tesla continues to scale its massive push toward becoming a global force in the automotive sector and will open two new Gigafactories this year: one in Germany and one in Austin, Texas.

Tesla released information for the Q4 2020 Earnings Call on its Investor Relations website:

“PALO ALTO, Calif., January 14, 2021 – Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.”

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.