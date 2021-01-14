Tesla Q4 Safety Report: Autopilot is still the safest way to drive

Tesla has released its Q4 2020 Safety Report, showing that vehicles utilizing its Autopilot system are involved in accidents 7 times less frequently than the NHTSA average.

Tesla reports that in the 4th quarter, one accident occurred with Autopilot-enabled vehicles every 3.45 million miles. Drivers with no Autopilot but with enabled active safety features saw an accident once every 2.05 million miles. Finally, a vehicle without Autopilot or active safety features enabled had an accident once every 1.27 million miles.

Interestingly, Tesla’s Q3 2020 Safety Report recorded numbers that were more favorable for Autopilot’s functionality. This quarter saw an accident every 4.59 million miles, which was the second-safest quarter Tesla ever recorded, only trailing Q1 2020, where 4.68 million miles were driven without an accident.

Tesla is still registering incredibly safe figures compared to NHTSA figures, which show that Autopilot continues to be a much safer way to operate a vehicle. Thanks to the numerous safety benefits of Tesla’s cars, including the constantly improving accuracy of the Autopilot and FSD suite thanks to the Neural Network, the company is showing that driving its cars is among the safest modes of passenger transport.

However, accidents do occur, regardless of what car is being driven or what active safety features are activated during travel. In the instance of an accident, Tesla holds five-star safety ratings on all four of its currently-produced vehicles. Most recently, the Model Y crossover was the newest addition to the five-star club that Tesla seems to have started for its cars. Not only did it pass the front, side, and rollover collision tests with relative ease and with five-star ratings, but it also recorded the lowest rollover risk of any SUV ever tested by the NHTSA, with only a 7.9% chance of the vehicle leaving its natural orientation, Tesla said.

Its three other all-electric vehicles have also held distinctly successful marks in terms of vehicle safety. The Model S, Model X, and Model 3 have all achieved the lowest overall probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by the U.S. government’s New Car Assessment program. Each of these vehicles also holds a five-star safety rating.

Tesla also recorded a significant improvement in terms of a vehicle fire involving the company’s cars. In 2019, there was a Tesla vehicle fire every 175 million miles, but this number increased to 205 million miles in 2020. According to the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Department of Transportation, there is a vehicle fire once every 19 million miles.

Tesla’s full statement regarding Q4 2020 Accident data is available below.

“In the 4th quarter, we registered one accident for every 3.45 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.05 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.27 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles.*

*Note: Since we released our last quarterly safety report, NHTSA has released new data, which we’ve referenced in this quarter’s report.”

