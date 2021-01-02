Tesla reaches 500,000 production and delivery goal for 2020

Tesla has announced that it has successfully reached its 500,000 production and delivery goal, which it set at the beginning of 2020.

The company released its Q4 2020 and 2020 annual production and delivery figures on January 2, which revealed that it accomplished the feat in production with 509,737 units produced. Its delivery figure was just 450 vehicles short of the 500,000 goal at 499,550. However, the exact number will be released with the Q4 Earnings Call later this month. Figures can vary up to .5%, the company says.

In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars. Huge thanks to all those who made this possible.https://t.co/q43vz6RMhd — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2021

The company indicated in a statement:

“In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and supporters who helped us achieve another great year.”

The sales and deliveries were once again dominated by the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla’s mass-market vehicles. 161,650 of the Model 3 and Model Y were delivered, while the Model S and Model X, Tesla’s flagship vehicles, were delivered 18,920 times.

Demand for Tesla’s all-electric cars was evident throughout the Q4 sales push. Multiple showrooms were facing shortages in stock, and employees worked long hours to help accomplish the lofty feat, which was expected to be out of reach after the COVID-19 pandemic. The widespread illness shutdown the Shanghai and Fremont production facilities for two weeks and a month and a half, respectively. Many considered 2020 a lost year, except for Tesla and Elon Musk, who surged through the adversity to deliver the company’s biggest year.

As of now, Tesla has reported its biggest quarter in terms of production and delivery in back to back quarters, after Q3 2020 saw the automaker deliver 139,300 cars, while producing 145,036.

The company’s Press Release can be seen here.