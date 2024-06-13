By

Tesla shares popped on Thursday morning after CEO Elon Musk hinted that his $56 billion pay package had been ratified by shareholders.

Perhaps the biggest issue on the card for this evening’s Shareholder Meeting is that of Musk’s pay package. After it was approved in 2018, it was then ruled to be an “unfathomable sum” by a Delaware Chancery Court Judge earlier this year, who voided the compensation plan.

This sent Tesla to make immediate arrangements to have the pay package ratified by shareholders in an attempt to get Musk paid.

There were some concerns as large retail and institutional shareholders and investors were not necessarily on board with ratifying the pay package.

However, many retail shareholders and die-hard Musk supporters petitioned to get the pay package reapproved, which has evidently happened, based on a post on X from the Tesla CEO.

Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins! ♥️♥️ Thanks for your support!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/udf56VGQdo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2024

Tesla shares popped over six percent in early trading hours but have cooled off since. As of 11:29 a.m. EDT, Tesla shares were up over 3 percent, trading at $183.83.

The shares might have jumped on the news because the development is massively positive for Tesla and its future. Musk could have potentially left Tesla if the compensation package was not ratified, which would have left the company and its investors in an awkward position.

This is due to Musk’s influence and credibility in the sector. It’s no secret Tesla is widely successful because of Musk’s leadership, and now that the pay package has been unofficially ratified, investors may feel more security in terms of the future.

