Tesla’s Fremont Factory was the most productive auto factory in the U.S. in 2021

New data from Bloomberg states that Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Northern California was the most-productive automotive plant in the U.S., outpacing 70 other plants in the country.

Last year, Tesla’s Fremont Factory averaged a weekly production pace of 8,550 vehicles. That’s about 1,221 cars per day, 51 cars per hour, or about .85 cars per minute. However you break it down, the Fremont Factory’s manufacturing prowess showed its domination in 2021, as it was the most productive automotive factory in the United States in 2021, outpacing Toyota, BMW, and Ford factories that have long created the most robust figures of car production in previous decades.

For comparison, Toyota’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky built 8,427 cars per week, BMW’s facility in South Carolina managed 8,343 units per week, and Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan hub managed just 5,564 vehicles weekly. All figures were provided by Bloomberg.

The history of the Fremont Factory tells the story of long-standing automotive companies that simply vacated the factory to make way for the next big thing. In the 1960s, GM and Toyota operated the plant. Then in 1984, Toyota’s New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc partnered with GM to run the plant. Ultimately, GM’s bankruptcy in 2009 left the 5.3 million square foot plant vacant. Tesla took ownership in 2010, renovated several portions of the factory, expanded production availability (a project that continues to this day), and currently has more than 10,000 active employees at the plant. The Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y are all produced at the site.

2020 and 2021 were arguably the darkest years of the global automotive market in recent memory. Only rivaled by perhaps the 2008 recession, which brought GM and other automakers to their knees, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was a dark spot in an emerging sector.

The rebirth of American automotive manufacturing had taken a turn as Tesla had basically influenced an entire sector to rethink its strategies. Instead of continuing to develop powertrains powered from gas or petrol, legacy automakers have transitioned to EVs. The industry’s entire move could basically be hinged on the fact that Tesla has switched a massive amount of drivers to electric cars, and the production figures are proving that.

While Tesla has only one operational U.S. plant as Gigafactory Texas nears production soon, its North American customer base has been accepting cars from the Northern California plant. However, this one plant has managed to avoid heavy delivery delays due to bottlenecks in the supply chain and parts shortages and become the most proactive American automotive manufacturing facility in 2021.

Most impressively, Tesla has continued to expand its yearly production capacity as a company. Last year, it was mostly due to Gigafactory Shanghai’s massive production figures, which accounted for a majority of vehicle deliveries as it is Tesla’s main export hub to the extremely competitive European market. Tesla managed 936,172 deliveries in 2021, a 47 percent increase from a year prior.

