Tesla recently delivered its 250,000th electric vehicle (EV) in the United Kingdom (UK). The American EV maker delivered its 200,000th car in the UK on March 28, 2024.

The 250,00th Tesla vehicle delivered in the UK was handed over to the Cotters, a small family of four with two children. The Cotters received a Tesla Model 3, showing that it still has a place among families.

Tesla UK sales increased by over 20% in February, with almost 4,000 units sold. Last month, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y ranked second and third, respectively, as the UK’s most popular cars. The Mini Cooper was the UK’s most popular car in February. And here are is the 250,000th delivery, welcome to the club Cotter family♥️ pic.twitter.com/B34e4MiXRT— Tesla UK (@tesla_uk) March 26, 2025

Tesla’s brand in the United Kingdom appears untainted by the recent controversy surrounding Musk, leading people in the United States to vandalize Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers.

In the United States, the FBI has created a task force to squash Tesla attacks and end the acts of “domestic terrorism.” At least four people have been arrested related to Tesla attacks, one of which drove a car into a group of people protesting in front of a Tesla store. The other three allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers.

Wall Street analysts have acknowledged the adverse effect anti-Tesla sentiments could have on the company stock. However, the Tesla attacks have little to no impact on analysts’ recent Tesla target price estimates or predictions.

A few analysts have reduced their Tesla price targets as the first quarter ends. Wells Fargo’s Colin Langan cut Tesla’s price target to $130, while RBC slashed it to $320. However, some analysts maintained their price target, like Canaccord Genuity.

“Our estimate is informed by our opinion that some consumers are delaying vehicle purchases to access the new Model Y and 4Q24 earnings call commentary regarding Model Y-related factory retooling limiting production…We wonder whether purchase decision delays and production limitations are being misinterpreted as halted overall momentum for Tesla,” Canaccord analysts noted.