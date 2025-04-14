Starlink-somalia-expansion-worldwide

Starlink launched in Somalia with government approval, expanding its global reach despite some Elon Musk backlash.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX’s Starlink internet service went live in Somalia after a Somalian government official confirmed the company secured an operating license. The rollout marks a milestone for internet access in a nation hungry for better service.

According to Reuters, Mustafa Yasiin, Somalia’s director of communication in the telecommunications ministry, detailed the two-and-a-half-year negotiation process with SpaceX for Starlink connectivity.

“We have been in talks with this company (Starlink) for a period of two and half years. We gave them the license today,” Yasiin said in a video on SONNA’s Facebook page. We hope Starlink will increase the quality of the existing internet in Somalia and will make the internet service reach more remote areas.”

Somalia’s internet landscape is often plagued by spotty coverage and high costs. As such, the country stands to gain from Starlink’s low-latency, high-speed offering. The satellite constellation targets remote regions that traditional providers usually skip. Yasiin’s optimism reflects Somalia’s push to bridge its digital divide, where only a fraction of the population enjoys reliable connectivity.

SpaceX’s entry follows a pattern of global expansion, with recent licenses in Brazil and elsewhere unlocking new markets. Somalia’s approval aligns with its telecom reforms, which aim to lure foreign players while boosting competition. Local providers like Hormuud Telecom may feel pressure as Starlink delivers services that ground infrastructure lag behind.

The license news underscores Musk’s knack for tapping underserved regions. However, challenges with Starlink, like affordability and local logistics, remain. Starlink’s Somalia debut could reshape how rural communities access education, commerce, and communication, mirroring its impact in other frontier markets. As SpaceX scales its constellation, the Somalia launch signals a broader ambition to blanket the globe, even as rivals like Amazon’s Kuiper eye similar orbits.