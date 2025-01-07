Tesla is the United States’ most searched car brand in 2024: study

By

A recent study from Compare the Market has revealed that Tesla was the most searched car brand in the United States in 2024.

In 2023, Tesla was the most searched car brand in 29 countries. In 2024, this number increased to 34 countries.

The study’s results:

Tesla was the number one most searched car brand in the United States, Canada, South Korea, a number of Scandinavian countries, as well as other parts of Europe and some parts of Africa.

most searched car brand The number one most searched car brand globally, however, is still Toyota.

Toyota was the most searched car brand in 64 countries in 2023. This number has not changed in 2024.

With 34 countries under its belt, Tesla was the second most searched car brand in 2024.

Another automaker that stood out in the study was BMW, which ranked behind Tesla by being the most searched car brand in 30 countries in 2024.

Tesla and Toyota’s 2024:

As noted by Compare the Market, consumer interest in automakers like Toyota and Tesla are not surprising.

During 2024, Toyota released a number of important vehicles like the fifth-generation Land Cruiser Prado. The company’s veteran status and reputation for reliability and quality are also difficult to beat.

Tesla, however, is arguably the leader in innovation, with 2024 being the year when the company unveiled its first two vehicles that are specifically designed for autonomous driving—the Cybercab and the Robovan.

What they’re saying:

Adrian Taylor, Compare the Market’s Executive General Manager of General Insurance, noted that while it is unsurprising to see Toyota at the top, other brands like Tesla are closing the gap against the Japanese automaker.

“It’s not surprising to see Toyota still at the top multiple years running. Toyota is such a strong brand with a great reputation that they’ve maintained for years.

“However, it is interesting to see Tesla continue to be number one in specific countries and competing with brands that have long been strong in particular countries, like Ford in the USA and Volvo in Sweden. Many brands made gains in the ranking while Toyota held steady – perhaps one day Tesla might close the gap altogether,” Taylor stated.

