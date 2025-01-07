Tesla to help automakers comply with the EU’s 2025 CO2 emission rules

By

Based on an EU filing, a few automakers plan to pool carbon emissions with electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to comply with the European Union’s 2025 rules on CO2 emissions.

The automakers seeking to pool CO2 emissions with Tesla include Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Mazda, and Subaru. Meanwhile, Volvo, Polestar, and Smart plan to pool their carbon emissions with Mercedes.

According to the European Union’s official website, its new CO2 emission rules from 2025 to 2034 are:

Cars: 93,6 g CO2/km (2025-2029) and 49,5 g CO2/km (2030-2034)

Vans: 153,9 g CO2/km (2025-2029) and 90,6 g CO2/km (2030-2034)

Car manufacturers that exceed the EU’s emission targets in a given year will face a penalty. Automakers will pay an excess emissions premium of €95 per g/km for each new vehicle registered in that year. Car makers can form a pool to meet emissions targets but must respect competition of law. They are not permitted to pool between car and van manufacturers.

