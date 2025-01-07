By

Lucid’s Gravity Grand Touring vehicles will be powered by Panasonic Energy’s lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) battery cells.

Lucid will use Panasonic Energy’s latest-generation high-performance EV batteries for the Gravity Grand Touring. The battery supplier’s latest EV battery pack is reportedly 40% smaller than competitors’ products. Panasonic Energy’s battery pack will use 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells with an energy density above 800Wh/L. These cells were developed with Lucid and its standards in mind.

With Panasonic Energy’s latest EV battery cell, the Lucid Gravity Grand trouping will have an EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles. It will be one of the first vehicles to use the cells at scale.

“Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid’s revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV with up to 120 cubic feet of total usable cargo space2, all contained inside the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV.

“As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience. The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring offers 828 horsepower, is capable of 0-60 in under 3.5 seconds, and has an EPA-rated range of up to 450 miles,” stated Lucid.

