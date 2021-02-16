Tesla registered 8 of every 10 EVs in the U.S. in 2020

Out of every 10 electric cars registered in the United States in 2020, nearly eight of them were built by Tesla.

New data from Automotive News shows that Tesla owned 79% of the total EVs registered in the U.S. in 2020, leaving only 21% for the other manufacturers to divide up between themselves. This overwhelming domination is also followed by somewhat obvious premonition: Tesla’s four currently-offered electric cars made up four of the top five spots. With the Chevy Bolt EV taking third, the Model 3, Model Y, Model X, and Model S took first, second, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Tesla’s Domination of the U.S. EV Sector

It is no secret Tesla has dominated the EV sector across the world. With its industry-leading software, battery tech, and performance specifications, if someone is going to buy an electric car, it should be a Tesla most of the time. U.S. consumers agree with this statement, especially after nearly 80% of all EVs in the United States in 2020 were built by the Elon Musk-headed company. Tesla’s dominant charge was led by the Model 3, as it was registered 95,135 times in 2020, according to the data. The Model Y came in second with 71,344, the Model X in fourth with 19,652, and the Model S in fifth with 14,430.

It is no surprise the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla’s two most affordable cars, dominated the table. The third-place Chevy Bolt EV trailed the second-place Model Y by 51,680 units, making it a head-and-shoulders lead by the two Tesla vehicles.

ALSO READ:

The Model Y and Model 3 are comparable with the same overall look and interior design, one is just slightly more prominent as the Y is a crossover. The Model 3 sedan is no joke either, mainly because it is the most popular EV globally. Its affordability, versatility, and three offered variants make it the ideal choice for basically anyone who has any desire. Whether it’s a daily driver or something to take on speedy weekend drives, the Model 3 fits the bill for nearly anyone.

Growth filed in by manufacturing

Tesla saw a 16% increase in vehicle registrations in 2020 compared to 2019. With more cars being offered, it is no surprise that there is some growth in terms of the U.S. market. The Model Y finally gave Tesla the chance to compete in a highly-competitive crossover SUV market. With more people under the impression that electric powertrains are the way to go, Tesla shouldn’t see any declines for the foreseeable future. However, the company will have to deal with increased demand through a series of production plant projects. One of which is already underway in Austin, as Giga Texas nears its first production runs scheduled for this Summer.

Elon Musk has plans to open a third production facility sometime within the next few years. In an interview with Automotive News in 2020, the Tesla CEO indicated that the next U.S.-based facility would be operating in the Northeast region of the United States. This would effectively allow all three plants to control the United States in thirds: Fremont would take care of S and X production as a whole, but 3 and Y builds would stay in the Western-third of the country. Giga Texas will control the center of the U.S., and the unannounced third U.S. Gigafactory would take care of owners and orderers in the Eastern third of the country.

Musk said:

“I think at some point, there will be a third Gigafactory [in the U.S.]. I’d imagine, you know, closer up North, Northeast, most likely.”

Production efficiencies have also been a major point of focus for Tesla as manufacturing has been an issue that Musk intends to improve upon constantly. The company has made several moves toward automation and has used things like the Giga Press to improve manufacturing efficiency. It eliminated 69 total parts from the Model Y’s rear casting, increasing quality while decreasing the time spent to build a single cast. Eventually, Musk says the Model 3 will also use a single-piece casting.

Tesla will have its work cut out for it within the next several years. With new manufacturers like Rivian and Lucid joining the EV sector this year, Tesla will have its first batch of all-electric competition in the U.S.