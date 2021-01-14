Lucid Motors ponders going to public via SPAC merger

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors is reportedly pondering the idea of going public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The SPAC that will reportedly be involved with Lucid Motors is New York-based Churchill Capital Corp. IV, which is led by Wall Street veteran Michael Klein. Churchill, which raised an impressive $1.8 billion in an IPO last July, jumped over 30% following news of its potential deal with Lucid Motors.

Lots of @LucidMotors talk with $CCIV – I do like this idea. Stock is moving higher in speculation. Lucid is a great EV opportunity, of all the SPAC hype out there. Got to meet the team and see everything. It’s a sweet car and they can deliver. (9/20 photo) pic.twitter.com/S7zGu4LCIm — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 14, 2021

Citing sources reportedly familiar with the matter, Bloomberg noted that the transaction could be valued at up to $15 billion, which is quite impressive considering that Lucid Motors is yet to start delivering its debut vehicle, the Air luxury sedan. In comparison, fellow EV maker Tesla was already well within the production and deliveries of the original Roadster when it went public in 2010.

Nevertheless, Lucid Motors appears to be one of the most well-rounded electric vehicle companies that have emerged this year, with the Air sedan matching and even outgunning veterans like the Tesla Model S in some specs. A good part of this may be due to the fact that Lucid is led by EV veteran Peter Rawlinson, who previously worked on the Tesla Model S.

SPACs are becoming a popular way among EV companies to bulk up and raise cash. Faraday Future, an EV maker that has pledged to take the battle to Tesla years ago, is reportedly in talks to merge with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Fellow EV maker Fisker Inc., which also has links to Tesla’s early days, also went public via a similar deal last year. Lucid, if it does go through with its merger, would be one of the most well-rounded EV makers to take the SPAC route.

