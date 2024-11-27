By

With the last few weeks of the fourth quarter almost here, Tesla has rolled out a new referral program for North America. The new referral program features bigger discounts and bigger rewards, including a pretty notable discount for the company’s newest and boldest vehicle yet—the Cybertruck.

Tesla announced its referral program update for the U.S. and Canada in a post on Tesla North America’s official social media account on X. As per the electric vehicle maker, customers can now “earn $1,000 by giving someone else up to $2,000 off a new Tesla.”

Tesla North America also noted that if customers take delivery before the end of 2024, they will also be receiving 3 months of free FSD (Supervised) and three months of unlimited Supercharging.

Big update to Tesla Referral Program in the US & CA



You can now earn $1000 by giving someone else up to $2000 off a new Tesla



If taking delivery before 12/31, they'll also get 3 months of free FSD Supervised + unlimited Supercharging



Good one to send to the Thanksgiving group… pic.twitter.com/DRpmgZCvAp — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) November 26, 2024

Vehicles that are covered by the updated referral program are the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, and the Cybertruck. As noted in a NotATeslaApp report, buyers of the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck are eligible for a $2,000 discount, while Model 3 and Model Y buyers are eligible for a $1,000 discount in the U.S.

Those who refer customers to Tesla stand to receive a $1,000 reward for those in the United States, or CAD1,300 for those in Canada. This is the highest referral reward that Tesla has given to date. As per the updated referral program, users can obtain up to ten referrals–worth $10,000 or CAD13,000–which could then be used as a discount for vehicle or Tesla Shop purchases.

With Tesla's new referral program updates tonight, here is how much you save by using someone's referral code.



• Model 3: Up to 2.3% discount

• Model Y: Up to 2.2% discount

• Model S: Up to 2.6% discount

• Model X: Up to 2.5% discount

• Cybertruck: Up to 2.5% discount pic.twitter.com/hk8stFvrQm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 26, 2024

Interestingly enough, Tesla’s updated referral program also noted that those who participate would have a “chance to win an invitation to an upcoming Tesla event.” This suggests that Tesla may be preparing for its next event, which may be related to the more affordable models that are on track to enter production in the first half of 2025, as referenced in Tesla’s Q3 2024 Update Letter.

