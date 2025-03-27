Tesla Sentry Mode caught a suspect hitting Tesla cars with an ATV. A Texarkana man sits in jail after allegedly damaging Tesla vehicles with an ATV on Tuesday, March 25.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested 33-year-old Demarqeyun Cox for reportedly damaging three Tesla vehicles. He faces charges of criminal mischief and failure to identify. According to police, surveillance cameras on the first Tesla damaged revealed Cox using a small ATV to smash into it. The suspect allegedly hit two other Teslas as well.

Tesla Sentry Mode played a big role in providing footage for the police and nabbing the suspect. With Tesla attacks on the rise, Sentry Mode will likely become a more useful feature to owners.

Police received two reports of a suspect damaging Teslas. The first report came from Golden Palace on Summerhill Road, where police retrieved footage from a Tesla vehicle, showing a man on a mini four-wheeler ramming it at full speed. After the first report, officers started searching for the suspect. Then another call reported a damaged Tesla at Lowe’s parking lot.

Advertisement

An officer soon spotted Cox on a mini four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Roads. He matched the man in the video from the Tesla vehicle. Cox gave a fake name at first. However, police were able to correctly identify him and took him into custody. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals

“In the initial incident, he rammed the car with the four-wheeler, and [in] the two subsequent incidents, he actually used some kind of tool to scratch the word ‘Elon’ into the paint of the vehicles there. He has not told us what his motivation was in doing that is or was,” Shawn Vaughn with TTPD told KSLA local news.

Tesla attacks have grown rampant across the United States as Elon Musk continues to be a divisive figure. People who disagree with Musk’s politics have started vandalizing Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers across the country.

The FBI has created a task force to crack down on the Tesla attacks and labeled them a form of “domestic terrorism.” As of this writing, the Tesla attacks have not resulted in injuries or fatalities.