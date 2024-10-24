By

Ford CEO Jim Farley has been driving the Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle (EV) and seems to love it.

Farley recently sat down with the host of the Fully Charged podcast, Robert Llewellyn. During the interview, the Ford CEO revealed that he had been taking the Xiaomi SU7 out for a spin and shared his thoughts on one of the best-selling EVs in China.

During Farley and Llewellyn’s conversation, the Apple Car was brought up. The pair discussed the rumors about Apple releasing an EV of its own and how the tech giant never unveiled an electric vehicle. They compared the hype over the Apple EV to that surrounding the Xiaomi SU7. Xiaomi, one of China’s biggest smartphone brands, successfully released an electric vehicle.

“Everyone’s talking about the Apple car, but the Xiaomi car, which now exists and is fantastic…they’re selling 10,000 or 20,000 a month and sold out for six months. That is an industry juggernaut and a consumer brand that is much stronger than car companies,” commented Farley.

I try to drive everything we compete against. Have done it my whole career. Specs can tell part of a story, but you’ve got to get behind the wheel to truly understand and beat the competition. — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) October 23, 2024

The Ford CEO revealed that he had flown a Xiaomi SU7 from Shanghai to Chicago and had been driving it for six months.

“I don’t want to give it up,” he said.

The Xiaomi SU7 all-electric sedan is the smartphone company’s first electric vehicle and has been successful in China. Within 24 hours of the SU7’s unveiling, Xiaomi received 88,898 orders for its EV. The company has had to adjust many times to meet the strong demand for the Xiaomi SU7 in China.

