Tesla urged to rethink unorthodox vehicle controls by traffic safety expert

Teslas are arguably the safest vehicles on the road, but as per one of Sweden’s most notable traffic safety experts, the electric vehicle maker’s cars may need to take a step back in design to make them as safe as possible. This is, at least, when it comes to things like turn signals and other physical controls that have become standard in vehicles over the years.

Tesla’s cabins today are arguably the most futuristic and minimalist in the market, with all vehicles except the Model Y and the Tesla Semi using onscreen gear shifters and turn signals that are integrated into the steering wheel. This means that drivers need to adjust their driving habits a bit so that they can operate vehicles like the reengineered Model 3, Model S, and Model X in a safe manner.

Jeanette Jedbäck Hindenburg, the principal of the traffic teacher training course in Stockholm, noted that it is a big problem if vehicle controls are located in areas where motorists are not used to, as noted in a CarUp report.

“When you need to act according to the spinal cord, and something is not in the place you have learned, then there can be problems, big problems. This is when there is a risk of collisions. Take the example of Jasplanet, which crashed in the middle of Stockholm many years ago. The pilot was confused when the buttons were not where they should be,” Hindenburg noted.

The traffic safety expert highlighted her point by stating that in Norway, some of Tesla’s vehicle controls have been causing issues for drivers. As per Hindenburg, there have been around 100,000 incidents of drivers having issues with Tesla’s buttons for the defroster. “There have been around 100,000 incidents with the button for the defroster. When driving into a tunnel in winter, you need to be able to press this button immediately. Otherwise, you risk driving blind,” she said.

While Hindenburg noted that technology development must move forward for vehicles, it should not do so at the expense of safety. With this in mind, some things in cars are best if they are standardized. “Things like this must be standardized, otherwise we will have problems if something unforeseen happens, she says, urging Tesla to think again,” the traffic safety expert stated.

Ultimately, Hindenburg is hoping the Tesla would consider standardizing its controls with other carmakers. This would be quite a huge point for the Model Y, as the vehicle sells in very large volumes. “There is a lot that is good about Tesla. They are very innovative and interesting in many areas, but this risks causing unnecessary problems if something unforeseen were to occur in traffic,” she said.

