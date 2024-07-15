Tesla fails to move 5G lawsuit in UK forward

By

Tesla has failed to have a lawsuit that would allow it to utilize 5G patents owned by patent holders move forward as a UK judge threw out the suit on Monday.

In May, Tesla asked a court in London to allow its suit against firms InterDigital and Avanci — which licenses patents from various owners — to move forward so it could use these patents in vehicles.

Tesla said in the May complaint that it planned to “imminently” launch 5G vehicles in the UK. It wanted to receive a license to use the patents under the Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory terms, known as FRAND.

However, InterDigital and Avanci attorneys argued the case should have been thrown out because the litigation should have taken place in the United States and not in London. One of the lawyers said, “That is a license InterDigital cannot grant and cannot make Avanci grant.”

Tesla argued that Avanci was demanding too much for a license to use the patents in the vehicles. James Segan, a lawyer representing the EV maker, said (via Swissinfo), “Avanci makes a basic demand of $32 per 5G-connected vehicle, which is more than double the rate being paid by Tesla and most other vehicle manufacturers for a 4G vehicle.”

It seems the higher court in London agreed.

A new report from Reuters states that Tesla has lost its claim as a London judge threw out the automaker’s suit. The London High Court said Tesla’s bid for a license must be thrown out. However, Tesla wants to revoke three of InterDigital’s patents, and Judge Timothy Fancourt will allow that to continue.

