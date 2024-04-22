Tesla US advertising team affected by layoffs: report

By

A report recently claimed that Tesla’s US marketing team has been affected by the electric vehicle maker’s recent round of layoffs. Some members of Tesla’s Design Studio in Hawthorne, CA were reportedly affected by the job cuts as well. As noted in a previously leaked Elon Musk email, Tesla will be letting go of over 10% of its workforce as part of an effort to streamline its operations.

As noted in a Bloomberg News report, Tesla’s “growth content” team, which was comprised of about 40 workers and were led by senior manager Alex Ingram, were reportedly affected by the job cuts. Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that Ingram was also affected by the workforce reduction, though Tesla reportedly still maintains a marketing team in Europe.

Bloomberg also claimed that Tesla’s Design Studio in Hawthorne California were affected by the recent round of job cuts. Elon Musk, for his part, noted in a post on X that Tesla’s advertisements have been far too generic so far. “Exactly. The ads were far too generic — could’ve been any car,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Tesla’s alleged decision to let go of its US marketing team may come as a bit of a surprise considering that CEO Elon Musk approved the idea of advertising during last year’s annual meeting of stockholders. Following the annual shareholder meeting, Tesla was observed to have implemented a series of advertising initiatives, though a good number of them seemed centered on social media campaigns.

Tesla’s recent round of job cuts is the largest by volume to date. With Tesla indicating in a 10-K filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had a global headcount of 140,473 employees as of the end of 2023, the recent workforce reduction from the company suggests that Tesla would let go of over 14,000 workers across the board.

Elon Musk, for his part, explained in a post that Tesla needs to reorganize and streamline itself for the next phase of its growth. He also subtly hinted that he is entering “wartime CEO” mode once more, which seems fitting as Tesla is currently working on its ambitious goal of unveiling a dedicated Robotaxi on August 8, 2024.

Tesla US advertising team affected by layoffs: report