Polestar to adopt Tesla NACS connector, following parent company Volvo

By

Polestar announced today it would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector just two days after parent company Volvo opted to make the same move.

Polestar’s deal with Tesla to adopt the NACS connector is identical to other agreements that companies like Ford, General Motors, and Rivian have also signed. The company will adopt NACS on its vehicles in 2025.

Starting in Spring 2024, Polestar owners will have access to 12,000 Tesla Supercharger locations across North America, expanding access to the number of EV charging locations its owners can access.

From 2025 Polestar will adopt NACS, enabling access to @TeslaCharging‘s Supercharger network for all Polestar drivers in the US and Canada. Read more at the link: https://t.co/rF3DJFXORE @Tesla $PSNY $TSLA — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 29, 2023

“This is a great win for our North American customers!” CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it’s great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way. With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region.”

The agreement will apply to current and future Polestar models, the company said. Additionally, to keep access to chargers using the Combined Charging System (CCS), Polestar vehicles that are built with the NACS connector in 2025 and beyond will come with a CCS adapter.

Polestar’s deal with Tesla comes just two days after Volvo signed the same deal with the electric automaker.

On Tuesday, the Swedish company announced that it would adopt NACS as it would help it align with its goals of becoming fully electric by 2030.

“We want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said. “Today, with this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Polestar to adopt Tesla NACS connector, following parent company Volvo