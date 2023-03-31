By

To say that Teslas are safe vehicles would be an understatement. The electric vehicle maker takes an uncompromising approach to vehicle safety, as evidenced by the stellar safety ratings of its cars like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. This approach to safety was recently highlighted by Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy in a video.

Elon Musk has noted in the past that if Tesla were to do marketing, it would not come in the form of traditional advertisements. Instead, it would be in the form of educational videos that help explain its vehicles and other products. Tesla’s official YouTube channel is a good example of this strategy, as the electric vehicle maker has launched an “Inside Tesla” series highlighting some of the company’s innovations in its vehicles.

This time around, it’s all about passive safety systems. As explained by VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, Tesla’s emphasis on safety starts from the design phase. He also noted that at Tesla, protecting occupants is the number one priority. Moravy noted that the company also looks to protect its vehicles’ batteries during crashes, but occupants must be kept safe first.

Moravy touched on several topics in his short video, such as how the Model Y’s front rear megacast is optimized for controlled crushing during a crash. The VP also showed a number of innovations that Tesla adopted to make sure that the cabin is as safe as possible in the event of a collision. Arguably the most notable of these is Tesla’s progressive crash structure, which would probably make cars safer if they were standardized in the automotive industry.

Moravy highlighted this by walking over to a Model Y that earned a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA. The vehicle was totaled and its front end was completely crushed, but as per the Tesla VP, the Model Y’s doors could still be opened without any issues. If there were actual occupants in the vehicle when it crashed, they would have likely been able to get out of the Model Y with few issues.

Watch Lars Moravy’s short discussion on Tesla’s vehicle safety in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering explains uncompromising approach to safety