Tesla releases full video of tractor pull test vs F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and F-350

Arguably the most impressive feat of strength for the Cybertruck that was shown during the vehicle’s first delivery event featured the all-electric pickup competing in a tractor pulling competition against both electric and combustion-powered rivals. Similar to Tesla’s other videos of the Cybertruck, more details of the tractor pull test were shown in a behind-the-scenes video that was posted on X.

During the Cybertruck’s first delivery event, Elon Musk highlighted that the Cybertruck was able to beat the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-350 in a tractor pulling event. Tractor pulls are tricky since they involve vehicles pulling a self-propelled sled that weighs around 35,000 and pulls itself backwards.

Beats an F-350 Diesel in truck pull

As noted by Ross, a Tesla vehicle test engineer, the sled in the tractor-pull test will always win, so the event is really just a matter of finding out how long and how far each of the vehicles being tested will last. And sure enough, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-350 succumbed to the self-propelled sled after some time.

Ultimately, the Ford F-150 Lightning was able to travel 207 feet before stopping, the Rivian R1T was able to go as far as 257 feet, and the Ford F-350 was able to reach 263 feet. The Cybertruck, however, was able to travel a whole 318 feet before it stopped. As could be seen in the video, the Cybertruck actually reached the end of the tractor pull track before it stopped, much to the delight of Tesla engineers.

Wes, a Tesla lead Cybertruck engineer, noted that each of the vehicles used in the test came straight from the factory. Thus, every vehicle came with stock equipment. Every electric truck in the test was also fully charged when they pulled the trailer. The fact that the Cybertruck was among the lightest in the group and still proved the strongest speaks to just how powerful the all-electric pickup truck really is.

Tesla releases full video of tractor pull test vs F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and F-350