Tesla does a throwback to the Model X P90D in Cybertruck’s “feat of strength”

During the Tesla Cybertruck’s first delivery event, Elon Musk showed a video featuring a Tesla Cybertruck racing a Porsche 911 on the quarter mile. The Cybertruck successfully completed the quarter mile in less than 11 seconds, effectively beating the Porsche.

Now, those who have followed Tesla for years may state that this is no surprise, considering that the company’s electric cars are known for their insane straight-line performance. But, as Elon Musk highlighted during the all-electric pickup truck’s delivery event, the Cybertruck in the video had a pretty big handicap.

It was actually racing against the Porsche 911 while it was pulling another Porsche 911 on a trailer. Thus, it would appear that a Porsche 911 — one that is fresh out of the dealership as noted by Tesla — could complete the quarter mile faster if it just rode on a trailer that’s being pulled by the Cybertruck.

The feat of strength of the Tesla Cybertruck against the Porsche 911 was very impressive, but it actually is not an original idea. It has been done in the past by MotorTrend, much to the delight of Tesla executives like Elon Musk and EV enthusiasts worldwide. At the time, the company’s biggest dog in the game was the Model X P90D, which was a monster in its own right.

Thus, for its test, MotorTrend decided to race the Tesla Model X P90D against an Alfa Romeo 4C, a car that is in no way a slouch. The Model X P90D ultimately won the race, and it provided EV enthusiasts worldwide even more bragging rights against skeptics. The Model X’s feat was so shocking, after all, that one could not help but take electric cars seriously after seeing the video.

That being said, one could argue that the Tesla Cybertruck’s feat against the Porsche 911 is a bit more special. The Porsche 911 is a far more capable car than the Alfa Romeo 4C, and the Cybertruck is a substantially heavier and bulkier vehicle than the Model X P90D. And for that alone, Tesla deserves some commendation for its Cybertruck “feat of strength.”

