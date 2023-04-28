By

Consumers are well aware that vehicle ownership involves not only the purchase price of cars but also the vehicle’s total cost of ownership. This includes everything from fuel to maintenance, insurance, and a car’s depreciation.

With this in mind, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) named its 2023 model-year brand and category winners of its 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The awards are given to vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs over their initial five-year ownership period. Janice Yoell, senior manager of valuations for Kelley Blue Book, explained why a vehicle’s long-term costs are pertinent for consumers.

“Many car shoppers would be shocked if they understood that the cost of ownership could vary in staggering amounts from one vehicle to the next, potentially to the tune of thousands of dollars over time. Paying attention to a vehicle’s cost of ownership is imperative to make a smart purchase decision,” Yoell noted in a press release.

According to Kelley Blue Book’s recent 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the best among their premium electric vehicle peers. The Tesla Model 3 won the “Luxury Electric Car” category, while the Tesla Model Y secured the top spot in the awards’ “Luxury Electric SUV” segment.

The awards earned by the Model 3 and Model Y are not quite surprising, considering the sheer dominance of the two vehicles in the United States’ auto market. Amidst Tesla’s aggressive pricing strategy this year, the Model 3 and Model Y are both becoming more affordable too, which could effectively make the electric vehicles even more popular than before.

Other notable electric vehicles also won spots in Kelley Blue Book’s awards. The vehicle listed as the winner of the “Electric Truck” category, for one, is the Ford F-150 Lightning. This suggests that the Lightning beat the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV for the spot. The awards for the “Electric Car” and “Electric SUV” categories were also won by the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV, which are poised to be retired by GM.

Tesla wins Kelley Blue Book’s 2023 5-year Cost to Own Award for premium EVs