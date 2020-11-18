Tesla joins new lobbying group that perfectly compliments Biden’s pro-EV plans

Tesla joined 28 other businesses to form the Zero Emission Transportation Association or ZETA, an industry coalition advocating for policies that would bring about 100% electric vehicle sales in the United States by 2030. ZETA’s main goals align with US President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to “position the American auto industry to win the 21st century.”

According to ZETA’s press release, the new organization plans to create thousands of new jobs, secure the United States’ standing as a global leader in EV manufacturing, and improve public health by reducing carbon pollution. ZETA will focus on five key policy pillars—listed below—during its advocacy for complete EV adoption by 2030, which it discusses in its brochure.

Consumer incentives

Domestic Manufacturing

Infrastructure Investments

Emissions/Performance Standards

Federal Support for State and Local Policy

ZETA’s five pillars align with Joe Biden’s plans for the auto industry. The President-elect thoroughly explained his ideas for clean-vehicles adoption in “The Biden Plan to build a Modern, Sustainable, Infrastructure and an Equitable Clean Energy Future,” which claims that Biden helped save the auto industry eleven years ago. He has six major goals set to make America’s auto industry great again, which are listed below.

Use the power of federal procurement to increase demand for American-made, American-sourced clean vehicles.

Encourage consumers and manufacturers to go clean.

Make major public investments in automobile infrastructure — including in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations — to create good jobs in industries supporting vehicle electrification.

Accelerate research on battery technology and support the development of domestic production capabilities.

Set a goal that all new American-built buses be zero-emissions by 2030.

Establish ambitious fuel economy standards that save consumers money and cut air pollution.

Under a Biden administration with support from Congress, ZETA may be an influential organization in the next four years—if Biden and ZETA’s goals do align. Joe Britton, who spent 15 years working in the US Senate, has been named the Executive Director of ZETA. With his experience, Britton has the capability to ensure the effectiveness of ZETA’s policies. He surely seems to have the zeal to push for 100% EV adoption.

“For the first time in a generation, transportation is the leading emitter of U.S. carbon emissions. By embracing EVs, federal policymakers can help drive innovation, create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and improve air quality and public health,” Britton said in ZETA’s press release.

“ZETA’s formation recognizes a pivotal moment for national leadership and reflects the will of the growing clean transportation sector. The next decade will be critical in implementing federal policies that accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and help address these problems head-on. The clean vehicle sector already boasts hundreds of thousands of jobs but, if we encourage its growth, the United States can decisively win the global race to develop a new clean transportation economy and employ hundreds of thousands of Americans right here at home.”