Teslas banned for 2 months at site of secretive China annual leadership meeting: report

Tesla’s vehicles in China will reportedly be barred from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe. The location will be the site of a secretive annual leadership summit for at least two months, starting July 1, 2022.

The decision, which appears to have been made by Beidaihe authorities, came just weeks after Tesla’s electric vehicles were also barred from entering some roads in Chengdu earlier this month. The reported barring of Tesla’s vehicles in Chengdu coincided with the time when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city.

The information on Beidaihe’s ban was reportedly provided to Reuters by a local traffic official who declined to give his name. The official did not provide the specific reasons behind the Tesla ban, though he reportedly noted that the decision concerned “national affairs.”

The publication’s sources noted that an announcement about the directive should be made soon. Tesla China, however, has not issued a comment about the matter.

Beidaihe is noted for its beach resorts. Located east of Beijing, Beidaihe typically hosts a summer conclave of China’s senior leaders. The event is quite secretive, with participants reportedly discussing personnel moves and policy ideas in closed-door sessions. The dates of the meetings are typically not formally announced either.

This would not be the first time that Tesla’s vehicles became an apparent concern for Chinese officials. Last year, reports emerged that Chinese military personnel were preventing Teslas from entering specific complexes. Authorities then noted that Teslas present a security concern due to their external cameras, which could transmit video data.

In response to this, Elon Musk noted that Tesla’s cars are not being used to spy on China, or anywhere else for that matter. The Tesla CEO noted that the company would definitely be shut down if it engaged in such activities. He also assured that all data generated by Tesla’s vehicles in China are stored only within the country.

