Tesla’s build quality sees slight improvement in J.D. Power’s 2022 Initial Quality Study

J.D. Power’s annual United States Initial Quality Survey was released today and revealed that Tesla’s build quality score actually improved since last year. In general, however, build quality suffered across the board this year due to supply chain woes, with only nine of the 33 ranked brands seeing quality improvement year over year.

The scores seen in the 2022 assessment of new vehicle build quality were the worst in the 36-year history of the survey, J.D. Power said. “The disruptions caused by the pandemic—supply chain issues, record-high vehicle prices and personnel dislocations—contributed to vehicle problems reaching a record high in the 36-year history of this benchmark study.” There was an 11 percent increase in problems per 100 vehicles, which is 18 points higher than last year, resulting in an industry average of 180 problems per 100 vehicles.

J.D. Power found that deterioration goes beyond launch vehicles, mass-market vehicles experience fewer problems than premium vehicles, infotainment systems are the most problematic area, BEVs and PHEVs have more problems than other vehicles, and driver assistance issues grew from last year.

“Supply chain disruption, especially the shortage of microchips, has caused automakers to seek alternative solutions to get new vehicles into purchasers’ and lessees’ hands,” J.D. Power’s Director of Global Automotive, David Amodeo, said. “In some cases, new vehicles are being shipped without some features installed. Communication with them about the changes in feature availability, as well as when such features will be reinstated, is critical to their satisfaction.”

Tesla

Tesla was officially included for the first time, according to J.D. Power:

“Tesla Motors is included in the industry calculation for the first time, with a score of 226 PP100. However, because Tesla Motors does not allow J.D. Power access to owner information in the states where that permission is required by law, Tesla vehicles remain ineligible for awards.”

Tesla scored 226 on the assessment, which would still put the automaker in the bottom six positions on the list, tied with Mitsubishi. It would beat Volkswagen, Audi, Maserati, Volvo, and Chrysler, as well as Polestar, who scored an outrageous 328 problems per 100 vehicles, the highest on the list by a considerable margin. Tesla’s build quality has been a weak point for many years, and things have improved. However, there is still plenty of room for things to continue to get better, according to this year’s survey.

Best of the Best

Buick, Dodge, Chevrolet, Genesis, and Kia rounded out the top five with 139, 143, 147, and 156 for the last two, respectively. Buck ranked highest in Overall and Mass Market brands, while Genesis ranked highest among Premium brands.

