Tesla’s entire “S3XY” Performance fleet duke it out in all-out drag battle

Tesla’s lineup of all-electric vehicles was recently put to the test with a full-family drag race of 2020 Performance-level variants of the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. While the company’s cars are well known for their mastery of the track, a competition among siblings is perhaps one of the most fun things to watch with all the specs on display.

Thomas and James of YouTube channel Throttle House hosted the Tesla family feud, putting on their “S3XY”-est drag race to-date, albeit the quietest. The Model 3 and Model Y were previously tested by the two personalities and known to be “masters of acceleration.” For this particular race, though, they opted to drive the Model S and Model X, both matte black with XPEL STEALTH paint finishes.

Since the all-electric cars lose power as they lose their state of charge, all four Tesla owners Supercharged their respective vehicles at the same place before arriving at the track for an optimal comparison environment.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the eldest of the pack – the Model S – landed itself as the winner, but the ease at which it did so is quite amazing even when expected. Both the Performance Model S and Performance Model X had similar advantages with Ludicrous Mode, and both drivers also used “Cheetah Stance Launch Mode” to further amplify their cars’ racing capabilities partially by starting in a crouch-style position. This latest Launch Mode uses adaptive suspension along with powertrain upgrades to improve the performance of the already lightning-quick vehicles.

The first run of Tesla vehicles resulted in a win from the Model S without much say from the other three. The Model X and Model 3 battled it out a few car lengths behind the Model S, but ultimately the Model X prevailed. Bringing up the rear a few car lengths behind its more battle-tested siblings, the Model Y gave a good performance overall, especially considering that it’s aimed to be an electric family crossover. It’s additionally worth noting that its competitors were other top-tier performers whose tech has been refined by Tesla for years using available driving stats.

A second run was done by the Throttle House hosts to test the Tesla vehicles without their usual launch acceleration advantages. There, too, the Model S kept its crown, but not without a bit of a fight from the Model 3. In the end, the Model X barely got its nose ahead of the Model 3 right at the finish line (cone). The Model Y was on their tails despite lacking in the rest of the advantages afforded Tesla’s more premium cars.

Throttle House’s video did not provide the drag race times, however, a comparison of the four vehicles shows how they differ and what specs in particular likely played parts in the outcome of the family battle.

The Tesla Model S Performance has 684 horsepower, a 100 kWh battery pack, a top speed of 163 mph, and a 0-60 time of 2.3.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance has 450 horsepower, a 75 kWh battery pack, a top speed of 162 mph, and a 0-60 time of 3.2 seconds.

The Tesla Model X Performance has 762 horsepower, a 100 kWh battery pack, a top speed of 163 mph, and a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y Performance has 450 horsepower, a 75 kWh battery pack, a top speed of 155 mph, and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds.

You can watch Throttle House’s full Tesla family drag race below: