By

A Tesla showroom in The Hague has been vandalized with anti-Nazi messages. The incident reportedly involved vandals spraying messages on the Tesla store’s windows.

The incident:

As per a report by Dutch News, a Tesla showroom in The Hague saw its windows vandalized with the words “Nee tegen nazi’s” and “Fuck off fascist.”

Images shared by the news outlet also showed swastikas spray painted on the Tesla store’s glass doors.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night.

🚘 A Tesla showroom in The Hague, Netherlands, has been vandalized with swastika and anti-Nazi slogans. It is not yet known who did it. pic.twitter.com/0l0PxNN0Ka — Bakhmut IN.UA (@Bakhmutinua_eng) February 3, 2025

Anti-Tesla protests:

This is not the first time that Tesla showrooms have been targeted.

Tesla showrooms in Germany were apparently targeted previously following Elon Musk’s support of right-wing group AFD.

Tesla’s European headquarters in Amsterdam also became the backdrop for a protest from British campaign group Led by Donkeys.

The same group reportedly also projected an image on Giga Berlin reading “Heil Tesla” last month.

Tesla in the Netherlands:

Despite Elon Musk’s controversial nature in 2024, Tesla itself did very well in the country’s automotive sector.

As per Dutch News, Tesla was the best-selling car brand in the Netherlands last year.

Recent reports from Dutch-language current affairs news program EenVandaag, however, claimed that nearly a third of Tesla drivers in the Netherlands are contemplating ditching the brand.

“There’s been a debate in the Netherlands around Tesla shame. But it’s one thing just to be embarrassed by Musk. It’s another thing entirely when you take the next step and think about actually selling it,” EenVandaag pollster Joyce Boverhuis noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla showroom in the Netherlands vandalized with Nazi imagery