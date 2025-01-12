Tesla’s Nevada Semi plant gets concrete foundations for stamping area

By

Tesla is continuing to make progress on its Gigafactory Nevada expansion for the electric Semi, with a video update from over the weekend showing initial foundation for the site’s stamping area along with more work on the walls.

In a drone video taken by Tesla Semi factory construction observer Zanegler on Saturday morning, we can see the first concrete wall foundations being poured at the Southwest corner of the construction site, where the plant’s stamping facility will be located upon completion. Viewers can also see the company’s recent progress on the walls and windows, as well as a roof that’s now over halfway complete, as has been worked on significantly over the past few months.

You can also see a few angles of the site’s main entrance, where Zanegler and others have speculated that Tesla may be building a Robovan-shaped easter egg, or one shaped like the Semi with a trailer attached. In any case, the shape on the Giga Nevada Semi expansion led to widespread discussion about whether or not Tesla could someday build the Robovan at this facility.

The video also includes a drone flight around the entire Giga Nevada facility, showing many of the walls and windows having been completed as the company gets closer to wrapping up exterior work.

You can see Zanegler’s full drone video from the Giga Nevada Semi expansion below.

Tesla’s Giga Nevada Semi expansion

Tesla first broke ground on the Semi factory expansion last January, and the company is aiming to eventually reach a volume production of 50,000 Semi units per year at the site. Production is expected to begin later this year, while some of the company’s first external deliveries from the new Semi factory are targeting early 2026.

Although Tesla is still constructing the Semi factory, it has already produced the electric Class 8 truck at low volumes and started to deploy units to a handful of companies. After being highly anticipated for years since its unveil, the Semi’s first deliveries began in 2022 to PepsiCo, though the automaker has since expanded its reach to include other companies such as DHL, Walmart, Martin Brower, and, more recently, Saia Inc.

Early trials of the Semi have championed impressive range and comfort results, with Saia Executive VP of Operations Patrick Sugar sharing initial experiences at the company last month:

We were very impressed with the Tesla Semi as it demonstrated an ability to handle both local and longer haul applications while still delivering notable power and efficiency. During a demonstration earlier this year, we achieved 1.73 kWh per mile.

Our drivers were equally impressed, noting the smooth acceleration, comfortable design, and its ability to maintain speeds on steep inclines, even while hauling heavy payloads.

Tesla’s Nevada Semi plant gets concrete foundations for stamping area