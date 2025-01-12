Swedish unions, transportation agency comment on anti-Tesla strike efforts

By

Labor efforts continue against Tesla in Sweden, as the company faces strikes and sympathy strikes from multiple of the country’s largest unions that have now lasted well over a year. In recent months, these strikes have prevented Tesla’s buyers in the country from receiving their license plates directly from the transportation agency, along with stopping newly built Supercharger stations from being energized.

Tesla has been pursuing legal action for both of these issues, though Sweden’s long-standing history with a highly unionized workforce has some union and government officials scratching their heads as to why the company won’t sign a collective bargaining agreement. Originally approved by IF Metall, the country’s largest automotive and metalworkers union, the strikes have rippled into other major unions, including the government worker-focused Fackförbundet ST, and the Svenska Elektrikerförbundet (SEF) union, otherwise known as the Electricians’ Association.

In recent correspondence with Teslarati, Fackförbundet ST and the Transport Agency have shared their comments on the situation, after it was reported this week that the Electricians’ Association is under review from the Energy Market Inspectorate for its sympathy strike, and following Tesla’s latest appeal to an administrative court in hopes to force the Transport Agency to stop withholding license plates from the company.

Fackförbundet ST: Tesla Sweden’s anti-union efforts are ‘remarkable,’ subject customers to ‘considerable inconvenience’

Sweden’s unions represent nine out of ten workers across the country, according to IF Metall, with that union’s membership alone representing about 300,000 employees in the metalworking industry. Fackförbundet ST called Tesla Sweden’s continued efforts to resist a collective bargaining agreement “remarkable,” highlighting that it believes the company should adhere to the country’s structures.

“It is remarkable that a well-established company like Tesla chooses to invest both time and significant resources, while also subjecting its customers to considerable inconvenience, simply to avoid implementing the highly effective regulatory framework (collective agreement) that has been carefully nurtured and appreciated by the social partners in Sweden for a long time,” wrote Anders Maxson, Fackförbundet ST Press and Opinion Manager, Communications and Impact, in an email to Teslarati.

“This is an example of a conflict between the Swedish system and a global company, and we do not believe it is too much to ask for large international companies to make certain adjustments to the systems of different countries.”

In response to the union, Tesla Sweden has said that it offers workers terms that are as good, if not better, than those that can be offered by the country’s unions.

Sweden’s Transport Agency: Why it dismissed Tesla’s demand, and company’s right to another appeal

After Tesla demanded that the Swedish Transport Agency resume providing license plates to the company in a way other than via postal delivery direct-to-consumer, it also urged the Karlstad administrative court this week to force mail provider PostNord to resume these deliveries.

Following the news, the Transport Agency explained why it dismissed Tesla’s demand to Teslarati, adding that the company also has a right to file such an appeal despite having been turned down by multiple other courts in the country throughout last year.

“The Swedish Transport Agency has received a demand from Tesla that license plates should be provided to the company in a way other than via postal delivery,” wrote Anna Berggrund, Department Vehicle Information Director. “However, the Swedish Transport Agency is of the opinion that it’s not possible for Tesla to make such a demand, since the question at hand emanates from the implementation of a task set upon the agency and not from an appealable decision. Therefore we have dismissed Tesla’s demand.”

“Now Tesla has appealed against our dismissal to the Administrative Court, which is their right. The issue will now be examined by the Administrative Court. We await the outcome and do not want to make any further comments on the issue.”

Sweden’s Energy Market Inspectorate: Electricians’ Association grid operators ‘obligated’ to connect facilities, except under ‘special’ circumstances

Earlier this month, Tesla Director of Charging Max de Zegher said that over 100 Supercharger stalls that had been built over the winter were waiting to be energized due to the strike efforts, as they were being prevented from connecting to the country’s grid. The situation has resulted in an investigation from the Energy Market Inspectorate, which defended the Electricians’ Association in its right to participate in a sympathy strike in recent statements but said that the circumstances were currently under review.

“The Electricians’ Association as such does not commit any crime by taking sympathy measures,” said Jerker Sidén, Energy Market Inspectorate Analyst, in a statement to Teslarati. “This is because we don’t really have any supervisory responsibility towards them. On the other hand, the electricity network companies in Sweden are covered by regulations that fall under our supervisory responsibility.

“One of these provisions is that the grid companies have an obligation to connect facilities to their electricity grids upon request unless there are special reasons. There are also provisions that the connection must take place within a reasonable time.”

In particular, the government agency is looking into whether or not the union has eligible “special reasons” for failing to fulfill its obligation to connecting the chargers to the grid, though the analyst also admits that there is little precedent as to what qualifies for the exception.

“However, there is relatively little guidance as to what this type of special reason could be and we have not previously decided a similar issue, which means that we cannot currently answer whether the regulations are followed or not,” Sidén added.

IF Metall: Collective agreements ‘one of the cornerstones of a functioning labor market model’

IF Metall also commented on the situation, echoing previous statements it made to Teslarati about the fact that it thinks Tesla Sweden signing a collective bargaining agreement is the only way to end the sympathy strikes.

“IF Metall has requested sympathy measures for its endeavor to sign a collective agreement for its members at Tesla’s company in Sweden,” says Mikael Pettersson, the union’s Head of Negotiations. “The Swedish Electricians’ Union organizes the installation industry for electricians and works daily with signing collective agreements with employers who employ electricians. It is one of the cornerstones of a functioning labor market model, which has been in place since 1906.

“The hope is that Tesla’s Swedish company signs a collective agreement with IF Metall as soon as possible.”

