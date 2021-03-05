Boring Company officials visit FL mayors to discuss tunnels in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

A few officials from Elon Musk’s Boring Company went to Florida to personally discuss potential tunneling projects with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Mayor Suarez shared a picture of his meeting with Boring Company officials on Twitter.

“Productive meeting today with the @boringcompany where we discussed the logistics of build new tunnels in Miami and the groundbreaking improvements it could bring to the City’s transportation and mobility,” the Mayor of Miami tweeted, tagging Elon Musk.

Productive meeting today with the @boringcompany where we discussed the logistics of building new tunnels in Miami and the groundbreaking improvements it could bring to the City’s transportation and mobility @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/poSGBtJDs6 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 4, 2021

Suarez wants to build a two-mile tunnel under the Miami River. The Brickell Tunnel project dates back to former Mayor Maurice Ferré, who served Miami from 1973 to 1985. Like Suarez, Ferré noticed the traffic congestion along Brickell Bridge and sought out a solution. Ferré’s administration proposed digging a tunnel under the river.

Mayor Suarez plans to visit The Boring Company’s (TBC) tunnel in Las Vegas on March 18 to determine the Brickell Tunnel project’s viability.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis visited TBC’s tunnels in Las Vegas and California last month. The Mayor of Fort Lauderdale wants to see the potential of a tunnel in New River. His trip to the Boring Company tunnels may have inspired Trantalis to explore tunneling projects to resolve traffic congestion.

Trantalis and his companions invited the TBC team to visit Fort Lauderdale after their trip. Boring Company officials plan to visit Fort Lauderdale and see Mayor Trantalis on Friday.

Do you have any information or pictures of The Boring Company to share with the Teslarati Team? We’d love to hear from you, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].