Boring Company visit inspires Fort Lauderdale mayor to explore tunneling to resolve traffic

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis visited The Boring Company’s (TBC) tunneling projects in Las Vegas and Los Angeles earlier this week. The Florida mayor left the Boring Company’s tunnels on a positive note.

“It was a very productive trip,” Mayor Trantalis said. “We are coming home with a lot of ideas about the commuter rail project + other ways that tunneling could be put to use in resolving our traffic congestion.”

It seems like Trantalis left The Boring Company’s tunnels with a better understanding of how the startup works and what it could do for Fort Lauderdale. Mayor Trantalis and his companions invited Elon Musk’s Boring Company team to Fort Lauderdale to continue their conversation from the visit.

The mayor visited TBC’s tunnels related to see the potential of a Boring Company tunnel in New River. The startup estimated that a tunnel in downtown Fort Lauderdale would cost between $30 million to $60 million to build.

Mayor Trantalis and some other Florida officials seem open to exploring the benefits of building a transport tunnel. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) seems to oppose the idea. Instead, the FDOT proposed building a 55-foot high-bridge with an estimated cost of $445 million.

Mayor Francis Suarez of the City of Miami is also in talks with The Boring Company for another tunneling project in Florida. Mayor Suarez was supposed to accompany Mayor Trantalis during his visits to the Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it seems Suarez could not join Trantalis, but he will be paying a separate visit.

