The Boring Company to connect Brightline to Fort Lauderdale Beach in 3 mins

By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) unsolicited proposal to Fort Lauderdale for a Las Olas Loop was recently made public, revealing some more details about the Miami tunnel project.

The Boring Company submitted an unsolicited proposal for the Las Olas Loop in Fort Lauderdale on June 21, 2021, paying a $25,000 fee to the city. Full details of the proposal were kept confidential according to state law until recently, when confidentiality rules expired.

As per The Next Miami (TNM), TBC proposed a tunnel system that would bring passengers from Fort Lauderdale to the beach in 3 minutes. Similar to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop in Sin City, Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Loop will use Teslas to transport passengers through the system. The Tesla cars will be moving at an average speed of 50 miles per hour, as per the proposal.

The Boring Company leaves room for expanding the Las Olas Loop in its proposal through Brightline stations, specifically one located in Fort Lauderdale at 101 NW 2nd Avenue. For the Las Olas Loop expansion, TBC proposed potential stations in the following locations:

FLL Airport

The proposed Brightline Station next to FLL Airport

Port Everglades

The resorts area

Fort Lauderdale Tri-Rail station

The Galleria mall

Carter Park

DRV PNK Stadium

Las Olas, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, and Lauderdale Beach are within range of the Brightline station via bike or rideshare. The Fort Lauderdale Brightline station also provides passengers access to the Museum of Discovery and Science, The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. Brightline has lines in Miami and West-Palm-Beach as well, with plans to add an Orlando station soon.

TBC offered to build the initial tunnel system of the Las Olas Loop at its own expense, guaranteeing a solid maximum price. The city can opt to repay the tunneling company in installments. Fort Lauderdale sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis requesting state funding for the Boring Company tunnel earlier this year.

In the letter, Vice Mayor Heather Moraitis wrote that the city has welcomed an influx of new residents who decided to make Fort Lauderdale their new home after feeling the effects of the pandemic. She disclosed that the Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) projects the city will add 845 residents daily until 2025.

The city’s growth will likely sprout some challenges, including traffic congestion. Moraitis wrote that traditional solutions might not resolve future traffic challenges and sought support for Fort Lauderale’s TBC Las Olas Loop.

“Building more bridges will congest our approximately 165 miles of intercoastal waterways, frustrate our marine industry and our commuters. While increasing rail options are a good thing, piling on top of current infrastructure doesn’t make long-term sense. Tunneling is that cost-effective and cutting-edge solution,” wrote Moraitis in the letter to Gov. DeSantis.

Last month, the Fort Lauderdale Commission voted to move toward the next step in The Boring Company project. The vote allows for more detailed negotiations with TBC about the Las Olas Loop.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company to connect Brightline to Fort Lauderdale Beach in 3 mins