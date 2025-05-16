Elon Musk
The Boring Company paves the way for Tesla robotaxi future
The Boring Company breakthrough boosts Tesla’s robotaxi dream. Autonomous Cybercabs may soon zip through tunnels, solving gridlock for good.
Earlier this week, The Boring Company (TBC) announced that it has continuously mined in a Zero-People-in-Tunnel (ZPIT) configuration. A Tesla executive responded to TBC’s latest milestone and explained how Elon Musk’s tunneling company will create Tesla’s robotaxi future.
The Boring Company shared videos of its ZPIT configuration and explained why this is a huge milestone.
“In the same way that full rapit reusability is the holy grail for rockets, ZPIT continuous mining is the holy grail for Boring Machines. This is the safest, fastest, and least expensive architecture to build tunnels,” TBC clarified.
Tesla vehicles with human drivers are currently used in The Boring Company’s Las Vegas tunnels to transport people. The Tesla Cybercab would significantly impact the functionality of TBC’s tunnels. Tesla’s VP of AI Software, Ashok Elluswamy, explained how The Boring Company would help create Tesla’s vision for robotaxis.
“Will need this big time in the future,” Elluswamy said, referring to The Boring Company’s announcement about reaching ZPIT configuration.
“With autonomous vehicles, we’ll have affordable premium transport for everyone. This will likely increase traffic due to the increased usage, even though each vehicle is much more efficiently utilized,” he elaborated.
The Boring Company’s main missions are to solve traffic and provide rapid point-to-point transport. Elon Musk believes the solution to traffic is 3D road designs, which include tunnels that act like a wormhole or warp tunnel.
TBC’s Las Vegas Convention Center tunnel network showcases Musk’s idea of 3D road designs and how fast it can transport people. The Vegas Loop in Las Vegas is also expanding and will support The Boring Company’s mission.
The Boring Company is close to beating Gary the Snail’s tunneling speed with its Prufrock boring machine–another big milestone. According to TBC, the latest iteration of Prufrock can start tunneling within 48 hours of arriving at a site and dig over 1 mile per week. Prufrock’s next goal is to beat 1/10th of a human walking speed or 7 miles per day.
Tesla is preparing to launch robotaxi services in Texas this summer. As Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company ramps up robotaxi services, his tunneling company will ensure the roads are clear of mind-numbing traffic.
Elon Musk
Tesla seems to have fixed one of Full Self-Driving’s most annoying features
Tesla seems to have resolved an issue that many users of the Full Self-Driving suite complained about recently.
Tesla seems to have listened to drivers and owners who complained about a very annoying feature that monitors the eyes of the vehicle operator while using the Full Self-Driving suite.
Earlier this month, owners complained that versions of Full Self-Driving Supervised were too quick to alert drivers of their eyes going off the road, which is required for operation.
Tesla to fix an FSD driver monitoring annoyance, Elon Musk hints
If you’re doing something as simple as adjusting HVAC settings or changing Autopilot speed offset, the cabin-facing camera would alert the driver that their eyes need to be on the road.
It was incredibly quick to warn you, and many argued that changing these features while the vehicle is using FSD is safer than doing it while operating the car manually.
After several complaints, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he agreed with the fact that FSD would warn drivers so quickly. When a user on X noted that “I can’t even glance at the display to add a nav stop without getting yelled at” and stated it was what they hated most about FSD, Musk replied, “You’re right.”
You’re right
— gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 6, 2025
Tesla is now rolling out a new update of the FSD suite with v13.2.9, which includes various improvements. One of which appears to be a less dramatic driver monitoring system, which includes perhaps a slightly longer grace period before it will alert you to look at the road.
Several owners are reporting they’ve noticed a change, with it being less restrictive than previously:
cabin camera seems significantly less annoying in 13.2.9
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) May 15, 2025
I noticed that last night. I was using my phone to drop an address I forgot to share before and it didn’t start flashing in .5 seconds.
— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) May 15, 2025
Driver monitoring is very important, considering people do abuse FSD and its capabilities. It is important to pay attention, even if you are overwhelmingly confident in the abilities of FSD, because, in the event of an accident, Tesla will be the one to take the bad publicity for it.
This is even if the driver is found liable for the accident.
However, from personal experience, the alerts it gave were slightly dramatic, and I felt that they were over the top. I was admonished by the driver monitoring system for simply adjusting the Autopilot speed offset.
Many owners welcome this change. FSD is being refined with every update, becoming more robust, accurate, and less naggy with its requests.
Elon Musk
Tesla’s Elon Musk clarifies shocking Optimus fact
Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form.
This week has been a tour de force of Tesla Optimus demonstrations. But even with the humanoid robot’s already impressive capabilities, CEO Elon Musk dropped a comment that truly made Optimus even more exciting.
Inasmuch as Optimus today is likely one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the industry, it is still nothing close to what Tesla really wants to create.
Optimus Demonstrations
Optimus’ demonstrations this week caught headlines because they showed the humanoid robot performing impressive dance moves. Initially, a video posted by Elon Musk on social media platform X showed Optimus dancing while being tethered to a cable. A follow up video upped the ante, with Optimus performing actual ballet moves without any support.
Comments from Tesla Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot) Milan Kovac revealed that the humanoid robot’s movements were fully learned in simulation and zero-shot transferred to real without extra training. Elon Musk later joked that he would be accompanied by a troupe of dancing Optimus robots at the 2024 Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting.
Not Even Close
But in another follow-up comment on X, Musk clarified that while Optimus is already impressive today, it is still very far from its planned final form. This was quite surprising as the humanoid robot is already in initial production at the Fremont Factory. Even in its current state, Optimus also looks production-ready. Elon Musk even noted that Optimus robots are just walking around Tesla’s factories today around the clock, charging themselves as needed.
With this in mind, one could wonder what Optimus’ final form could really be like. While the humanoid robot’s current iteration is already pretty sleek, perhaps Tesla is still developing Optimus until its appearance could mirror the robot’s static display model that the company showed off back in 2021. That Optimus model featured very human proportions and joints, making it look more like an android from a sci-fi flick than a humanoid robot with obvious mechanical parts.
Elon Musk
Tesla recruits data collection operators for Optimus bot development
Tesla is recruiting Data Collection Operators to propel the development of its Optimus humanoid robot. The new hires will be critical in supporting Tesla’s data collection team to refine the Optimus bot.
The primary responsibilities of Data Collection Operators include gathering data, addressing engineering requests, and providing equipment feedback. Candidates must demonstrate data-driven decision-making and enthusiasm for robotics.
“We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of [the] Tesla Bot,” Tesla noted.
Available shifts for Tesla’s Data Collection Operators include 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, or 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, with flexibility for overtime and weekend work.
Operators will walk pre-determined test routes daily, wearing motion capture suits and Virtual Reality headsets to perform specific movements based on project needs. Requirements include the ability to walk over seven hours daily while carrying up to 30 pounds, a height between 5’6” and 6’, and comfort with extended VR use. Candidates must also exhibit hand/eye coordination, body awareness, and the ability to travel up to 25% of the time with daily regional driving.
Elon Musk recently showcased Optimus advancements, sharing a dance video highlighting the Tesla bot’s agility and swift progress. Optimus has evolved significantly since its 2022 debut at AI Day, where semi-functional prototypes walked and moved arms. Critics initially questioned its reliance on remote control, but Tesla’s ongoing efforts are silencing doubters.
Morgan Stanley analysts project a $5 trillion market for humanoid robots by mid-century, with Tesla’s Optimus poised to capitalize in industrial and commercial applications. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of robotics, the Data Collection Operator roles underscore its commitment to innovation.
With Optimus advancing, Tesla’s recruitment reflects its strategic focus on AI and robotics. The data collected will refine the Optimus bot. Tesla Optimus could transform industries and position Tesla as a leader in the humanoid robot market, aligning with Musk’s vision for a tech-driven future.
