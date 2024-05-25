The Boring Company has given rides to 2 million passengers

By

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has reached a milestone of giving rides to two million passengers in its first Las Vegas loop, just a little over a year after it surpassed one million.

The Boring Company announced the news on X on Friday after it surpassed one million passengers in its underground loop in Las Vegas, Nevada, last March. The company is currently operating rides in its Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) loop, the first of the company’s underground ride-hailing network.

The company has been approved for 81 additional stops throughout Las Vegas, dubbed the Las Vegas loop, and it has already been drilling to the site of upcoming stations from the LVCC loop.

Below you can see The Boring Company’s map of approved stations, along with the completed LVCC loop shown in orange.

“To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels are needed,” writes The Boring Company on its website. “Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight, and won’t fall on your head.

“Tunnels minimize usage of valuable surface land and do not conflict with existing transportation systems. A large network of tunnels can alleviate congestion in any city; no matter how large a city grows, more levels of tunnels can be added.”

In January, reports showed that The Boring Company had also purchased a new, 1.8-acre plot of land in Las Vegas, in order to help expand the Las Vegas Loop and to connect it to the multiple planned stations around the Univesity of Nevada Las Vegas.

The LVCC loop is considered to have a peak capacity of more than 4,500 passengers per hour, and roughly 32,000 passengers per day, as the company states on its dedicated web page for the loop. The company has also been working on a project at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, using its Prufrock tunnel boring machine (TBM) to create an underground passageway at the plant.

